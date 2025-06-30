Cocaine worth $2M washes ashore on US beaches

Beachgoers at two U.S. beaches were shocked when cocaine worth millions washed ashore. On Thursday, approximately $1.5 million worth of cocaine was discovered on a beach in Baldwin County, Alabama. Swimmers spotted the packages floating in the water, dragged them ashore, and immediately informed the law enforcement. Cocaine valued at $500,000 was found on a Walton County beach in Florida.(X/ Walton Co. Sheriff)

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Capt. Danny Steelman told CBS News: “50 packages, 2.2 pounds per package, 110 pounds with a value of about $1.5M.”

Authorities noted that barnacles were attached to the bundles, suggesting they had been in the water for some time.

This incident is not the first of its kind in Alabama. In 2021, 100 grams of cocaine washed ashore, followed by additional packages in the days that followed.

“It’s not uncommon for us to find a bundle, and then a few days later, another washes up. Sometimes they’re individual packages,” Steelman explained to CBS News.

Similarly, on Sunday, cocaine valued at $500,000 was found on a Walton County beach in Florida.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on X: “This morning, a beachgoer discovered nearly a half a million dollars of cocaine washed up on a Walton County Beach. The 25 kilos marked with Yosemite Sam were confiscated and logged into evidence.”

The sheriff’s office urged caution, adding: "While enjoying our beautiful beaches, if you come across any square groupers, PLEASE call @WCSOFL immediately and DO NOT touch suspicious packages. The contents could be extremely harmful. We’re here if you need us.”

Last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Laredo, Texas, seized over $1.5 million worth of cocaine smuggled from Mexico.

During a secondary inspection of a 2006 Utility trailer, officers uncovered 50 packages containing approximately 114.37 pounds of cocaine.

“Thanks to the vigilance and dedication of our CBP officers, a significant amount of cocaine was intercepted before it reached our communities,” Laredo Port Director Alberto Flores told News19. “Their commitment to securing the border and disrupting the flow of dangerous narcotics continues to play a vital role in protecting the public and upholding the integrity of our nation’s port of entry.”