Cole Thomas Allen family: Here's all we know about WH dinner shooting suspect

The man suspected of discharging firearms during the White House Correspondents' Dinner has been identified Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California. The armed person who was apprehended after wounding a Secret Service agent, Reuters reported.

Cole Thomas Allen is seen in this picture with family members including brother Gabriel, right, and his sisters Stephanie and Avriana(Facebook)

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A LinkedIn profile bearing Allen's name and image describes him as a “mechanical engineer and computer scientist by degree, independent game developer by experience, teacher by birth.”

He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 2017 from the California Institute of Technology, followed by a master's degree in computer science in 2025 from California State University at Dominguez Hills, as per the LinkedIn profile.

The alleged suspect's LinkedIn profile states that he is employed as a part-time educator at C2 Education, a private company specializing in test preparation and tutoring, while also working as a self-employed game developer.

Also Read: Dana White opens up about ‘pretty crazy’ experience after WH dinner shooting: ‘I didn’t get down’

Cole Tomas Allen: ‘Teacher of the month’

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{{^usCountry}} C2 Education recognized Allen as “teacher of the month” in a LinkedIn post published in December 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} C2 Education recognized Allen as “teacher of the month” in a LinkedIn post published in December 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the BBC report, which referenced Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for Washington, the suspect is charged with two counts of using a firearm during a violent crime and assaulting federal officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the BBC report, which referenced Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for Washington, the suspect is charged with two counts of using a firearm during a violent crime and assaulting federal officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He is anticipated to be formally charged in federal court on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is anticipated to be formally charged in federal court on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If found guilty, Allen may face a sentence of 20 years in prison for the assault, whereas the weapons charges carry a minimum sentence of ten years, with the potential for a life sentence if a firearm was discharged. Cole Tomas Allen family: Here's what we know {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If found guilty, Allen may face a sentence of 20 years in prison for the assault, whereas the weapons charges carry a minimum sentence of ten years, with the potential for a life sentence if a firearm was discharged. Cole Tomas Allen family: Here's what we know {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Law enforcement officers descended upon the $877,000 residence of Allen's parents on Saturday night, shortly after his arrest, as per Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Law enforcement officers descended upon the $877,000 residence of Allen's parents on Saturday night, shortly after his arrest, as per Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the magnitude of the incident, authorities report that Allen had no previous criminal history and was not known to law enforcement in Washington, DC.

He is one of four siblings, which includes two sisters, Stephanie and Arviana, as well as a brother named Gabriel, Daily Mail reported, citing publicly accessible information.

Images shared online depict him smiling with family members during graduations and social events.

Here's what Trump said

President Donald Trump announced via social media that Secret Service agents, along with other law enforcement personnel, apprehended the suspect after a security incident occurred during the annual dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., earlier that evening.

"Quite an evening in D.C.," Trump stated on Truth Social. "Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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