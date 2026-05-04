Cole Tomas Allen update: Top prosecutor ‘confident’ with motive as WHCD shooter takes big legal step

Cole Thomas Allen, the suspect in the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, is the subject of a high-profile court trial where prosecutors are trying to establish that Allen's motive was to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Law enforcement personnel detain Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 25.(via REUTERS)

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As the legal battle over the shooting at the Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, unfolded at a District of Columbia courthouse, top DC prosecutors are confident that they will be able to establish that Cole Tomas Allen intended to kill Trump.

Jeanine Pirro, US attorney for the District of Columbia, appeared on CNN's 'State of the Union' show and provided details on the case. Pirro claimed that Allen was armed "to the teeth" and the shots that were fired were in no way "friendly fire."

Notably, Pirro's comments came as the attorneys for Cole Thomas Allen moved the court to drop the suicide precaution detention imposed on him.

What DC Attorney Jeanine Pirro Said

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on CNN, Jeanine Pirro said that the POTUS was clearly the target, as is evident from not just his manifesto but also his "actions." She also claimed that Allen "thought he was Rambo." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on CNN, Jeanine Pirro said that the POTUS was clearly the target, as is evident from not just his manifesto but also his "actions." She also claimed that Allen "thought he was Rambo." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Clearly, the president is a target. And make no mistake, it is not just the manifesto. It is his actions,” she said. “I mean, this guy thought he was Rambo. And he takes a picture of himself. He is smug, he is proud, and he is focused on what he’s doing." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Clearly, the president is a target. And make no mistake, it is not just the manifesto. It is his actions,” she said. “I mean, this guy thought he was Rambo. And he takes a picture of himself. He is smug, he is proud, and he is focused on what he’s doing." {{/usCountry}}

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“I think if you read the manifesto … it is very clear who the intended target is. It is very clear, based upon the fact that as soon as this president said that he was going to be at the Hilton for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on March 2nd, he then made the decision to hatch the plan,” Pirro added.

Cole Thomas Allen Take Big Legal Step

Cole Thomas Allen was taken into custody from the Hilton Hotel and was initially assigned to a "safe cell" that is padded. The prison was put on lockdown for 24 hours as Allen was under observation. He was made to wear a suicide-prevention vest, Reuters reported, citing a filing by prosecutors.

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Also read: Did Cole Tomas Allen wear an IDF sweatshirt during WH shooting? Viral photo sparks wild Israel conspiracy theories

Later, he was downgraded to "suicide prevention" but when he appeared in court on Friday, his attorneys cited a nurse, who said that the suicide precaution can be dropped.

His attorneys claimed that the suicide precaution “amounts to punishment” and is a violation of Allen's rights as he is unable to access many of the prison resources normally available to a prisoner. However, as of now, the judge has not ruled on the plea by Cole Thomas Allen's attorneys.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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