Cole Thomas Allen: What court docs reveal about suspect in Trump assassination attempt, ‘shotgun with one…'

Fresh court filings have revealed new details about Cole Thomas Allen, the 31-year-old accused in an attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump. This includes the weapons he allegedly carried, a pre-planned email, and claims he tracked the president’s movements ahead of the attack. The filings provide a detailed account of the weapons Allen allegedly possessed at the time of his arrest. (@JMRaasch/ X)

According to The Mirror US, Allen was taken into custody after breaching security near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel, where gunfire caused panic before he was subdued by law enforcement.

Court documents state that Allen had allegedly prepared for the act in advance, including drafting an email scheduled to be sent shortly before the incident. The message outlined his motives and suggested the act was politically driven.

In the email, Allen allegedly wrote that he was “no longer willing” to allow actions by his political representatives, adding, “I don’t expect forgiveness… my sincere apologies.”

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Investigators have also claimed that Allen tracked Trump’s movements ahead of the event, though specific details about the alleged method have not been disclosed in the filings.