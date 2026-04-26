Cole Tomas Allen: WH shooting suspect's 'manifesto' found; family gives shocking details to police

Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, authored a "manifesto" indicating his intention to specifically target officials within the administration, a senior U.S. official told CBS News.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, attempted to attack the White House Correspondents' Dinner, motivated by radical views. He had a manifesto, communicated threats to family, and practiced at shooting ranges, possessing two legally owned firearms used in the incident.(via REUTERS)

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Authorities discovered anti-Trump and anti-Christian sentiments on the suspect's social media profiles, CBS reported, citing the officials.

Cole Allen, 31, communicated some of his writings to family members prior to the attempted attack on Saturday, prompting one of them to notify the police regarding these writings. It appears that the writings shared with family did not explicitly reference the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

A family member interviewed by investigators following the attack stated that Allen expressed radical views and frequently alluded to a plan to undertake "something" to address the problems facing the contemporary world.

Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen makes bombshell admission on his ‘target’: He was trying to carry out ‘national tragedy’

Cole Allen's chilling manifesto in detail

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{{^usCountry}} “Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial,” Allen stated in the document, which a relative provided to police, a US official told The NY POST. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial,” Allen stated in the document, which a relative provided to police, a US official told The NY POST. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I’m not a schoolkid blown up, or a child starved, or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m not a schoolkid blown up, or a child starved, or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Allen described his targets as including “Administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Allen described his targets as including “Administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Allen wrote, seemingly referring to Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Allen wrote, seemingly referring to Trump. {{/usCountry}}

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“In order to minimize casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls). I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.”

Allen criticized the alarming absence of security at the Washington Hilton, stating that Iranian agents could have introduced even more destructive weaponry and that “no one would have noticed shit.”

“Like, the one thing that I immediately noticed walking into the hotel is the sense of arrogance.

I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat,” he wrote.

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“The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before.

Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again.”

“Like, if I was an Iranian agent, instead of an American citizen, I could have brought a damn Ma Deuce in here and no one would have noticed shit. Actually insane,: he added.

Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen makes bombshell admission on his ‘target’: He was trying to carry out ‘national tragedy’

Here's what Cole Tomas Allen's family members told police

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Allen's family members informed investigators that the suspect routinely visited a shooting range to practice with his firearms. He possessed two guns legally, one of which was utilized in the shooting incident at the Washington Hilton Hotel, as confirmed by law enforcement officials to CBS News.

Moreover, Allen's relatives mentioned that he was affiliated with a group known as "The Wide Awakes" and participated in a "No Kings" protest in California.

Meanwhile, a US official to The Post that Allen's sibling informed the police department in New London, Connecticut, about the manifesto.

The document bore the signature "Cole 'coldForce' 'Friendly Federal Assassin' Allen."

According to the US official's statement to The Post, the Secret Service has conducted an interview with Allen's sister, residing in Rockville, Maryland, and discovered that he frequently expressed politically radical views and mentioned taking action to address the world's problems.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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