College and Clinton Street shooting: Several injured amid gunfire on University of Iowa campus; video shows chaos

A shooting has reportedly broken out on College and Clinton Street. Multiple people were injured on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, according to social media posts.

College and Clinton Street shooting: Several injured amid gunfire on University of Iowa campus(Pexel - representational image)

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A chilling video shows people running after shots allegedly rang out.

“Injuries reported in shooting on College and Clinton Street at University of Iowa in Iowa City,” AZ Intel wrote on X, posting a video of people fleeing.

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{{^usCountry}} AZ Intel added that an emergency alert from Iowa Hawkeyes says there are "confirmed victims" in the shooting on College and Clinton Street. The exact number of victims remains unclear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AZ Intel added that an emergency alert from Iowa Hawkeyes says there are "confirmed victims" in the shooting on College and Clinton Street. The exact number of victims remains unclear. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another X post shared the video, writing, “Active event shooting on College and Clinton Street multiple people injured on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa city no word on the condition of the victims and how many just yet.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another X post shared the video, writing, “Active event shooting on College and Clinton Street multiple people injured on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa city no word on the condition of the victims and how many just yet.” {{/usCountry}}

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One X post stated, “Emergency services have cordoned off the College and Clinton Street area in Iowa City following reports of multiple gunshots. Law enforcement is currently active on the scene.”

Read More | Waterfront Metro shooting: Teen injured as gunfire erupts in DC; video shows heavy police presence

Previous shootings at the the University of Iowa

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Last year, an off-campus shooting in the area prompted a Hawk Alert.

“Iowa City Police have made an arrest following the an investigation into the Nov. 7 off-campus shooting which prompted a Hawk Alert. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public,” The University of Iowa’s website said at the time.

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The University of Iowa witnessed one of the deadliest shootings on November 1, 1991. Gang Lu, a 28-year-old former graduate student at the University of Iowa, killed three members of the Physics and Astronomy Department faculty, an Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, and a fellow student, and then seriously injured another student working at the university's campus, Lu then died by suicide.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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