Columbia tornado warning: Fears for University of Missouri, Ashland braces for impact; scary videos emerge

A tornado warning was issued for Columbia, Missouri on Sunday. Other parts of the state, including Ashland and New Bloomfield were also on alert.

A tornado warning was sounded for Columbia in Missouri. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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“Tornado Warning continues for Columbia MO, Ashland MO and New Bloomfield MO until 9:30pm CDT,” the post from the National Weather Service (NWS) read.

University of Missouri is located in Columbia, which has sparked fears.

“COLUMBIA MISSOURI. Home of the University of Missouri — 50,000 students on campus. City population 130,000. This is the largest city to receive a tornado warning in tonight’s entire outbreak. Ashland is south of Columbia, New Bloomfield is north — this storm has a wide circulation bracket around the entire Columbia metro. Small hail means the energy is in the rotation, not the hail core. Columbia MO under a tornado warning on a Sunday night with tens of thousands of students — this is a mass notification emergency,” a person noted.

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{{^usCountry}} The University of Missouri has steps in place in case of tornado warnings. It states “If you hear sirens or the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning, take cover. Stay away from windows, doors or outside walls. Protect your head. Meanwhile, scary photos and videos were shared online.” The document adds “It is Residential Life policy to re-locate students to designated areas when a tornado warning is issued for Boone County. Follow staff instructions about where to go during the warning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The University of Missouri has steps in place in case of tornado warnings. It states “If you hear sirens or the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning, take cover. Stay away from windows, doors or outside walls. Protect your head. Meanwhile, scary photos and videos were shared online.” The document adds “It is Residential Life policy to re-locate students to designated areas when a tornado warning is issued for Boone County. Follow staff instructions about where to go during the warning.” {{/usCountry}}

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It further advises “The best protection is in basements or in lower level hallways with no windows.”

“Do not leave protected areas until the danger passes. If possible, use your cell phone/weather app for more information,” the university circular further warns.

Columbia tornado warning: Scary videos emerge

“Live Update From Cracker Barrel In Columbia As A Tornado Warning Has Just Been Issued For The Area Until 9:30pm,” one person wrote, sharing a video.

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Several people reacted to the news of the tornado warning as well. “Take shelter if you're in Columbia tornado sirens are going off on the north west side of town !!! We are in our basement,” one person remarked. It was also noted that there was no tornado but a warning had been issued “no tornado it's just the rotation it's really close so they just wanted to make sure that we all had the alarm and being prepared in case according to the news it's more Southeast by Ashland and just a little bit into Boone county.”

Many others offered prayers for safety “Praying for your safety,” some remarked.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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