Comedian Louis C.K. returns to TV on Bill Maher's show after 2017 scandal; receives standing ovation

Louis C.K., the 58-year-old comedian whose career was disrupted by sexual misconduct allegations in 2017, made a television return on Friday night. He appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher to promote his upcoming book, Ingram: A Novel. Canceled comedian Louis C.K. made his TV comeback after eight years to promote his new book on Real Time with Bill Maher,(Instagram/@LouisCKX)

C.K. was greeted with a standing ovation. “I think I’ll let that standing ovation speak for itself,” said Maher, 69. The two discussed the book, with Maher explaining that the main character, Ingram, discovers masturbation and “kind of pays a high price for that.” When Maher asked where he got his ideas, C.K. joked, “Like you said, write what you know,” which made the audience laugh, as per the NY Post.

Louis C.K.'s 2017 scandal and career fallout

In 2017, five women accused C.K. of masturbating in front of them, and he admitted that the stories were "true.” Following this, networks including FX, Netflix, Showtime, and HBO cut ties with him. C.K. estimated losing $35 million in income due to the scandal, as per the New York Times.

Despite the controversy, he continued performing standup and in 2022 won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album, but has mostly kept a low profile in the years since.

As for Bill Maher, he has been a staunch supporter of C.K. The host previously asked on Kara Swisher’s podcast, “Do we have to punish him (C.K.) for the whole rest of his life?”

C.K. at Riyadh Comedy Festival sparks debate

As per the NY Post, C.K. is now scheduled to perform at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia, which has faced criticism from fellow comedians calling the show payoffs “blood money.” He defended his decision, saying, “Comedy is a great way to get in and start talking. I love standup comedy, and I love comedians, so the fact that that’s opening up and starting to bud, I want to see it, I want to be part of it.”

Reflections on misconduct and personal growth

C.K. spoke about the allegations on Theo Von’s podcast, This Past Weekend, saying he “felt free” after the truth came out. He admitted to hurting people and abusing the power he had over others. He described the scandal as “a beautiful thing” that helped him learn from his mistakes.

He also shares his experiences at Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous meetings to help others, saying, “The fact that my wreckage can be a mountain for folks to lean on, take a little load off, that’s a beautiful gift.” He emphasized that accountability is personal: “It’s a one-to-one man thing. It’s not a famous guy act.”

