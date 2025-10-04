RHOC alum Alexis Bellino and John Janssen tie the knot: Inside their romantic Laguna Beach wedding

Alexis Bellino, 48, from The Real Housewives of Orange County, married John Janssen on Friday, October 3, 2025, at a rustic venue in Laguna Beach, California. Around 140 friends and family came to the wedding, including RHOC stars Tamra Judge, Jo De La Rosa, and Heather Amin, as well as McBee Dynasty’s Galyna Saltkovska. Bellino said she wanted a romantic, natural-style wedding. “This wedding was absolutely a dream come true. Emotional, joyful, sacred, and so us,” she told People magazine. RHOC’s Alexis Bellino marries John Janssen in Laguna Beach wedding(Instagram/alexis_bellino)

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen's wedding venue and theme

Bellino said she knew the place was perfect when she first visited and felt her late mother’s presence there. The place was decorated with soft white and pink colors, green plants, and wooden details. Guests were told to wear light, natural colors to match the theme. “It felt like we were celebrating in a secret garden by the ocean,” she said.

Also read: Tom Cruise planning to get married to Ana de Armas? Has Mission Impossible-worthy wedding on his mind

Alexis Bellino's bridal looks and family roles

The Bravo star wore three bridal outfits. Her main wedding gown, created by Julie Hurt of DiKaSa Bridal Couture, took six months to construct and was entirely covered with jewels. She mentioned it made her feel strong and feminine. She also wore a garter with a cross handcrafted by Truly Blessed Jewels.

Later, she changed into two more dresses for the party and dancing. Bellino’s children, James, Miles, and Mackenna, and Janssen’s children, Jessica, Juliet, and Joseph, all played special roles and received custom bracelets to show the blending of their families.

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen's reception and future plans

The reception following the wedding featured a four-tiered cake, food stations, and live performances by a DJ, a rock violinist, and a magician. After nine months of dating, the couple got engaged on August 27, 2024, and embarked on an early honeymoon cruise to Alaska. They intend to have a longer honeymoon later, possibly to Bora Bora or the Maldives.

FAQs

When did Alexis Bellino and John Janssen marry?

They married on Oct. 3, 2025, in Laguna Beach, California.

How many bridal looks did Alexis Bellino wear?

She wore three different bridal looks during the wedding day and reception.

Where did Alexis Bellino and John Janssen get engaged?

They got engaged at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, on Aug. 27, 2024.