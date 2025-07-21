RHOC fame Emily Simpson opens up about 10-year-old son Luke's battle with rare eating disorder

Emily Simpson is prioritizing her family now. The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently opened up about her parental struggles, which took a serious turn after her 10-year-old son, Luke, developed a health scare. It all began when the 10-year-old was diagnosed with the rare Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID), which can seriously affect his physical and emotional health. Talking about dealing with the challenge as a mother, Simpson told E! News that the diagnosis has not just impacted Luke, but even left an emotional mark on her two kids. RHOC fame Emily Simpson spoke about her 10-year-old son Luke's battle with rare eating disorder.(Instagram/ Emily Simpson)

"When we were deep in it, it was difficult and I probably didn't spend as much time with Keller and Annabelle as we should have," Simpson said. Regarding her eldest daughter, Annabelle, 12, Simpson explained that, although strong and confident in her personality, her daughter had confided in her about feeling neglected during the whole episode.

Also read: Love Island USA finalist Huda Mustafa reunites with daughter after finale: ‘Happiest girls in world’

Emily Simpson shares parenting struggles

Emily Simpson acknowledged that her daughter's feelings were understandable because she and her husband were busy making their son, Luke, get the required help from therapists and food specialists. That stride made her shift her focus from her family.

The 49-year-old continued that the emotional toll was not just limited to Annabelle. Luke's twin, Keller, struggled in his own way when he witnessed his brother lashing out and behaving in certain ways. Processing the incidents was difficult for him, and she decided to put him and Luke in therapy where they could open up about their feelings.

Sharing an update on her 10-year-old, the RHOC star revealed that he still eats only three to four different things. However, the silver lining remains that she and her husband, Shane, are better equipped to deal with it. "Luke is doing much better than when we were filming,” Simpson shared.

Also read: Adele on weight, wellness, and self-worth: ‘You don’t have to be…'

Emily Simpson on dealing with her son's ARFID symptoms

Since Luke was suffering from a rare disorder, his earlier symptoms used to make Simpson frustrated as he was not keen on eating new dishes. The ignorance about his rare kind of eating disorder and how it affects his brain led her to commit a lot of mistakes. But Simpson admitted that things have changed after his diagnosis. “Now we know that he has safe foods, and we always have those in the house. We don't give him any grief about eating those safe foods that he is comfortable with, and we try to introduce, every once in a while, something new,” she said.

Simpson offered a piece of advice for fellow parents and highlighted that if they do not feel right about something, they must take their kids to a therapist who can talk with them. Meanwhile, you can get a glimpse of Emily Simpson's ongoing journey on The Real Housewives of Orange County every Thursday at 9 pm.

FAQs

Are Emily and Shane Simpson still together?

Despite the divorce rumors, Emily and Shane are still together. However, in conversation with Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap, she admitted that they experienced problems in their bond.

What is Emily Simpson's son diagnosed with?

Emily Simpson's son, Luke, was diagnosed with the rare eating disorder ARFID, or Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder.

Why did Emily use a surrogate?

Emily and her husband, Shane, suffered six losses before her sister stepped up to be their surrogate.