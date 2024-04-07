RHOC alum Lauri Peterson confirms son Josh Waring's death at 35 in heartbreaking statement

RHOC star Lauri Peterson took to her Instagram on Saturday, April 6, to share the devastating news of her son, Josh Waring's passing. He died at the age of 35. The former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member's son, Josh Waring, has had trouble with the law on multiple occasions.

The reality TV personality opened her long online tribute to her son with, “It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday.”

Through a carousel post, Peterson shared some of her memories with Josh. Even with her heartwarming message, she painted a vivid picture of her son's childhood. “Josh’s childhood was filled with deep intellect, humour, pranks, athletics, snowboarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music,” she wrote. Born on December 20, 1988, Joshua-Michael Phillip Waring passed away on March 31, 2024, according to Lauri's confirmation.

RHOC star Lauri Peterson pens a heartfelt message to her late son, Josh Waring

She also spoke of his resolve during the years of adult hardship: “Josh continued to maintain his sense of humour, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much!”

Lauri even highlighted some tumultuous run-ins with life. “Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life,” she added.

As conveyed through Peterson's Instagram message, Josh Waring led a difficult life, much of which was attributed to the mentioned substance abuse before his death. Joshua-Michael Waring is survived by his daughter, Kennady. His grieving family members include his parents, Lauri and George Peterson and his sisters - Ashley and Sophie. He's previously had some trouble with the law.

As Lauri starred on RHOC from Seasons 1 through 4 (returning for Seasons 6 and 8 as a "friend), some of Josh's stories were covered on the show as well.

Waring's mother concluded the tragic message, “My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve. Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy. Love always and forever, Mom.”

Some of her Real Housewives co-stars offered their condolences to her. Andy Cohen commented, “Lauri I am so sorry. This is heartbreaking. You tried so hard to save him, and by sharing Josh’s story you would up educating people around the world about the tragedy of addiction for those who are touched by it. May Josh’s memory be a blessing to you always. Sending your family all my love.”

Gretchen Christine Rossi also commented on the post, “Oh Laurie, my heart breaks for you so much. I know how much you fought for him and always wanted nothing but the best for him. 🙏🏻 May the Lord surround you with his angels and give you strength through this incredibly hard loss. I love you friend ❤️”

Jeana Keough also came forward to support her. “My heart breaks for you, i know how hard you worked to be his advocate. Big hug and prayers for your family at this sad time,” she wrote.