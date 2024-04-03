 Joe Flaherty dies at 82: A look at SCTV star's iconic film and television roles - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Joe Flaherty dies at 82: A look at SCTV star's iconic film and television roles

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 03, 2024 01:58 AM IST

Joe Flaherty also appeared in Happy Gilmore, starring alongside Adam Sandler, who paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star on Instagram

American actor and comedian Joe Flaherty died on Tuesday, April 2, after a brief battle with an undisclosed illness. He was 82 at the time. The news of Flahtery's death was confirmed by his daughter, Gudrun. In February, Toronto's Second City comedy troupe had organised a fundraiser for the late actor's “failing health.” The fundraiser mentioned at the time that Flaherty was aware of the “gravity” of the situation and “would like to spend whatever time he has left at home rather than at a facility.”

Freaks and Geeks, Happy Gilmore star Joe Flaherty dies at 82 after 'brief illness'
Freaks and Geeks, Happy Gilmore star Joe Flaherty dies at 82 after 'brief illness'

What was Joe Flaherty famous for? A look at his iconic roles

Flaherty shot to fame as a cast member and writer on the Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV from 1976 to 1984. He was also widely regarded for his role as Harold Weir in the cult classic American TV show, Freaks and Geeks. He appeared on the teen comedy-drama show from 1999 to 2000 as a parent of the Weir kids. Throughout his decades-long career, Flaherty played several iconic roles in various films and television series.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Prior to his stint on Freaks and Geeks, Flaherty also starred in ‘90s sitcom Maniac Mansion as Dr. Fred Edison for 65 episodes and as a regular on the Police Academy: The Series. He was also famous for his work as a voice actor in several animated shows, including, Little Dracula, Dinosaurs, Family Guy, and The Legend of Tarzan. His later television works include Frasier, and That ’70s Show, The King of Queens.

Flaherty paved his way into the film industry with the 1976 satirical film Tunnel Vision. By the late '90s, he appeared in various films, including Happy Gilmore, in which he starred alongside Adam Sandler, who paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star on Instagram.

“Oh man. Worshipped Joe growing up. Always had me and my brother laughing. Count Floyd, Guy Caballero. Any move he made. He crushed as border guard in Stripes. Couldn’t be more fun to have him heckle me on the golf course. The nicest guy you could know. Genius of a comedian. And a true sweetheart. Perfect combo. Much love to his kids and thanks to Joe for all the greatness he gave us all,” Sandler wrote.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On