Bill Maher blasted Donald Trump for “flirting with authoritarianism” just weeks after having a friendly dinner with the US President at the White House. The comedian cited his dinner with Trump, which happened in March, as proof that he can be fair-minded. Bill Maher accuses Donald Trump of 'flirting with authoritarianism' weeks after friendly White House dinner with prez (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

“Trump is the only president when you’re relieved when he doesn’t keep his campaign promises,” Maher said on his Real Time with Bill Maher show.

Maher pointed out how Trump joked that he won’t be a dictator “except on Day One,” and talked about his machinations about serving a third term as president even though the 22nd Amendment stops him from running again. “That’s the problem with dictator jokes. They don’t stay jokes. And flirting with authoritarianism doesn’t stay flirting,” Maher said.

“I’m telling you, humans cannot be trusted to just flirt with other attractive humans, and the MAGA crowd cannot be trusted to flirt with dictatorship,” he added. “Not everyone who flirts cheats. But all cheating starts with flirting.”

When Bill Maher met Donald Trump for dinner

Kid Rock encouraged Maher and Trump to meet earlier this year, following which both men agreed. At the time, Trump took to Truth Social to confess that he agreed to the meeting despite initially not liking the idea. “I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, TRUMP,” he wrote. "I really didn't like the idea much, and don't like it much now, but thought it would be interesting.”

Maher later admitted that during his dinner with Trump, everything I’ve not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent.”

“I’ve taken some s–t from the loony left for just reporting, honestly, how the president reacted in private when I criticized him to his face,” Maher said.

“I was honest about it. And that gives me standing to say to conservatives, ‘now okay, you appreciated my honesty and balls, now I want to see your balls,'” he added. “What I mean is — it’s your turn.”