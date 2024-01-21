Congress aspirant Ritesh Tandon says six temples vandalised in California, asks Senator Aisha Wahab to speak up

Ritesh Tandon, the Democratic candidate who is running for election to theUS House to represent California's 17th Congressional District, has taken to X to call out Aisha Wahab, a member of theCalifornia State Senate, for refusing to take action after several Indian temples were vandalised. He went on to say that considering Wahab’s actions, it is “time to consider a recall.” Ritesh Tandon has taken to X to call out Aisha Wahab for refusing to take action after several Indian temples were vandalised (Ritesh Tandon for Congress/Facebook, @SenAishaWahab/X)

“In the last two weeks, six Indian temples have been vandalized, five of which are in Wahab District. There has been no response from Senator Aisha Wahab @SenAishaWahab, @aishabbwahab. Today, we held a protest rally in front of Senator Wahab's office, seeking a meeting with her or her staff,” Tandon wrote on X.

“Unfortunately, despite it being within office hours on a working day, the office was closed. This situation highlights the use of your tax dollars and suggests it might be time to consider a recall,” he said, adding a link to a website ‘recallwahab.com’ to his post.

However, in a January 19 post on X, Wahab shared an official statement regarding vandalism of Hindu temples, saying there is “no room for such hatred in our communities.” She said she hoped the law enforcement was investigating the matter diligently and that she was “convening a meeting with police chiefs to discuss the matter.”

The link takes us to a website specifically demanding that Wahab be recalled, named ‘Recall Wahab Campaign.’ The website says that “Senator Wahab’s pervasive, persistent and prevalent failures have prompted this RECALL.” It also alleges that the Senator has “violated the public’s trust, abused power and unperformed while in office, failed to meet even the basic expectations of those who were counting on the Senator and thereby has not honored the constituents’ votes.”

Elected in 2022, Wahab represents the cities of Hayward, Union City, Newark, Fremont, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, San Jose and Santa Clara.

The website also notes that the crime rate in Alameda County is 70% higher than in other counties throughout the US, and holds Wahab responsible for it. “How can bills introduced by an elected legislature promote human trafficking, prevent rightful employment, gaslight and criminalize certain sections of the population without any proof of wrongdoing?” It also lists several critical issues she has failed to address, including the “ tragic shooting death of two young children.”