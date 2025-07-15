Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Conor McGregor breaks silence on Azealia Banks 'nudes' controversy with bizarre 'happy birthday' post

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 05:55 AM IST

Conor McGregor was accused by Azealia Banks of sending unsolicited nudes. He responded with a cryptic "Happy birthday to me!" post, sparking confusion.

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor has been accused of sending unsolicited nudes to rapper Azealia Banks and threatening her to not speak out about them. Banks posted screenshots of her chats with McGregor in the comments of one of her X posts and accused the wrestler of violating her consent. McGregor was silent since the allegations went viral on social media but reacted for the first time later on Monday.

Conor McGregor (L, Source: @thenotoriousmma/ Instagram) and Azealia Banks (Source: @azealiabanksforever/ Instagram)
The reaction from McGregor was not what was expected; in fact, it was far from it. The 37-year-old MMA star just wrote: "Happy birthday to me!" - leaving fans confused. While some saw it as a sarcastic remark amid Banks' allegations, others saw it as McGregor focusing on celebrating his birthday on July 14.

Conor McGregor And Azealia Banks Controversy

Conor McGregor and Azealia Banks have been embroiled in a controversy since Monday, with the New York rapper accusing the Irishman of sending her unsolicited "d*** pics." In a series of social media posts, Banks shared screenshots of her chat with McGregor and alleged that not only did the wrestler send unsolicited explicit pictures but also threatened Banks if she spoke out about it.

“How you gonna send a b***h some crooked d**k pics then threaten her not to tell. Ngga do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM," Banks wrote.

“Like how are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer d**k then threaten me not to tell???? Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland? ” asking McGregor to “use some f*****g sunscreen.”

As per reports, McGregor later deleted the images he sent to Banks and unfollowed her on social media. She has not said anything about pursuing legal action against the wrestler.

Allegations of sexual harassment against McGregor are not new. Notably, he had to pay $2,33,326 in fines to a woman who accused him of rape in Ireland. He also faces an ongoing case in the United States for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.


