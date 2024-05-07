Corenswet Superman suit leaves fans divided, 'not a big fan of how loose it is'

The new Superman suit has officially been released by DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn. The director shared the look on threads, asking fans to “get ready” for the July 2025 premiere date. David Corenswet in his new Superman costume. (Instagram )

Superman, previously known as Superman: Legacy, is set to be the first film in the rebooted DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters; however, it is not an original narrative and will feature a string of other DC heroes and villains.

Recently fans got the first look of David Corenswet in costume as the Man of Steel. Gunn revealed on threads that the first look photo “was taken on set by Jess Miglio and was entirely in camera.”

The image shows Corenswet sitting outside, presumably as a Metropolis skyscraper, casually pulling up his boot while there is chaos outside.

While this is a new Superman from a new DC Universe, the costume does not appear to be very new, with the sacred S emblem and arms looking faded. The first thing fans notice is how dusty and old the costume appears.

What do netizens have to say?

The responses to the new Superman suit have been mixed: "It’s not bad but why does it look baggy/wrinkly? 🧐 Imma need a new pic before judgement ,“ says a user on Instagram.

“Looks like he's been in battle... I love the burnt look,” one fan said, expressing love.

“I love the suit, the mood, the colors, the background, everything! So excited! 🙌,” added another

“Looks like he’s wearing a wetsuit that’s too large with cleaning boots. Not a fan,” said one on X (formerly Twitter).

“Whelmed, it looks kinda loose on him,” added another.

“Not a big fan of how loose it looks to be honest”

“Yeah it looks bad. Why is a photoshop render your official reveal? Put that sh*t in good lighting cuz this just looks horrible,” said another.

Many fans are waiting for a better quality picture with more lighting.“The suit looks very loose on him may be because of the lighting.”