Cornell ‘rape’ case: Shocking twist as DA reveals campus police failed to share key evidence, ‘this is news to me’

A significant development has emerged in the Cornell sexual assault investigation, as the District Attorney has disclosed that campus law enforcement failed to transmit the complete statement provided by the alleged victim. The undisclosed portion of her account reportedly contained her explicit assertion: "I can say with 100% confidence, I was raped."

Cornell police failed to share key evidence in ‘rape’ case, DA reveals

The investigation into Cornell's sexual assault incident has taken a turn, as the District Attorney reports not receiving the full transcript of the alleged victim’s statement. (REUTERS)

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CBS News procured the transcript documenting Jane Doe's interview conducted with Cornell Campus Police as part of their investigative proceedings in November 2024. During the course of this interview, she said that at a particular juncture, she experienced a state of being “completely and totally incapacitated.”

According to Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, he was not provided access to the complete transcript documenting her two-day interview conducted by Campus Police. His review was limited to the investigation's findings, which contained a summary wherein campus law enforcement officers reported that she described the interaction with fraternity members as voluntary, conscious, and consensual.

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Deep Dive What key evidence was reportedly withheld by Cornell campus police in the sexual assault case? Cornell campus police allegedly failed to share the complete statement of the alleged victim, which included her assertion that she was raped, with the District Attorney. Why did the District Attorney say his office will request the full transcript from Cornell Police? The District Attorney indicated that obtaining the full transcript could change the investigation's landscape and provide new insights into the victim's allegations. How has the response from Cornell University to the allegations been characterized? Cornell University has defended its initial response, stating that some fraternity members faced disciplinary action, including suspensions and expulsions, after an internal investigation.

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The implication of this account suggests that, if the DA's statement is accurate, Campus Police may have withheld the primary allegation from prosecutorial review—specifically, her assertion that she had been sexually assaulted.

“If she had said those words, we certainly would want to have explored that more. Like I said, that wasn't provided to me,” the DA told CBS News.

DA to request for full transcript from Cornell Police

The District Attorney said that he would request the transcript and then communicate with Cornell Police.

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"Nobody knows this information about the transcript and that gives me something to really dig into because that changes the landscape for me," he stated.

Cornell University announced that its police department has submitted the findings of the institution's investigation to the District Attorney.

Cornell University 2024 rape case

A woman initiated civil legal proceedings against the Ivy League institution on 16 September, asserting that she had been administered drugs and sexually assaulted at a fraternity residence located on the university's campus.

She further contended that Cornell University neglected to ensure her safety and failed to impose sufficient disciplinary measures against the individuals responsible.

The individuals in question have been dubbed the “Cornell Seven,” while the plaintiff was referred to as Jane Doe throughout the judicial documentation.

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Cornell University has expressed its willingness to support the referral of the matter to a grand jury, while simultaneously disputing the “unfounded” allegations that it had failed to administer appropriate sanctions to those implicated.