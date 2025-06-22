Corpus Christi celebrates Juneteenth with music, community and cultural pride at Water’s Edge Park

Corpus Christi's bayfront came alive with culture and celebration as the city hosted the Coastal Bend Juneteenth Festival at Water’s Edge Park from June 20 to 22, according to Caller Times. The three-day community event brought together locals to commemorate Juneteenth through a mix of live music, vendor booths, local cuisine, and health screenings. The festival continues through Sunday, June 22, from 4 to 8 pm, offering more chances for residents to join the festivities. Corpus Christi marked the Coastal Bend Juneteenth Festival Weekend from June 20 to 22.(UnSplash)

On Saturday, June 21, Shannon Solis, assistant professor at Prairie View A&M University, read aloud the official proclamation on behalf of Mayor Paulette Guajardo. The declaration formally named June 20 to 22 as “Coastal Bend Juneteenth Festival Weekend,” highlighting the significance of the occasion for the region.

Corpus Christi Juneteenth festival: Music and memories by the bay

From the early afternoon, the park buzzed with energy as community members began arriving to set up for the day’s programming. Volunteers and organizers worked together to prepare the space, distributing festival T-shirts and welcoming guests.

Melody Nixon-Bice, representing the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education, handed out shirts and connected with attendees as the event built momentum. Music played a central role throughout the day, with the Bayou City Brass Band bringing a lively soundtrack to the celebration. With their trumpets and French horns, the musicians attracted a crowd by the water, where guests danced, took photos, and recorded the performances.

Final day scheduled for Sunday evening

The Juneteenth Festival concludes Sunday with another round of activities between 4 and 8 pm. The final day is expected to feature more performances, food trucks, community outreach booths, and on-site services.

Madeline “Maddie” Chapman and Naomi Turner were seen arriving on Saturday, walking through the park as the crowd grew. Later, Faryce Goode-Macon and Rodney Williams posed for photographs, joining other attendees in marking the occasion.

The event offered a family-friendly space to reflect on Juneteenth’s importance while embracing the joy and togetherness it symbolizes for the Corpus Christi community.

