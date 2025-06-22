Windrush Day 2025: Buckingham Palace unveils Royal portraits honoring Caribbean men, women and children

The British Royal Family marked Windrush Day by unveiling a selection of portraits of the Windrush Generation commissioned by King Charles III. The ten portraits created to honor Caribbean men, women, and children who came to the UK post-World War II, now hang proudly in Buckingham Palace as part of the Royal Collection. A picture shared by the Royal Family.

On Sunday, June 22, the Royal Family took to X (formerly Twitter) to commemorate the occasion writing, “Today is Windrush Day: a day to mark the contribution of the Caribbean men, women and children who arrived in Britain after the Second World War to help rebuild the country.”

Royal tribute spotlights 10 members of the Windrush Generation

The portraits, according to the Royal Family statement, were commissioned in 2023 at the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush. In 1948, the ship carried hundreds of Caribbean migrants. These people would become the foundation of post-war Britain’s workforce, especially in sectors like transport, healthcare, and manufacturing, as per.

In their social media post, the Royal Family added, “The King commissioned ten artists to create portraits of ten pioneering members of the Windrush Generation.”

BBC iPlayer documentary shares firsthand stories of resilience

The Royal Family also invited people to explore the project by watching the BBC documentary Windrush: Portraits of a Generation which is streaming on BBC iPlayer. The documentary focuses the process behind the portraits and features emotional, first-hand accounts from Windrush elders, many now in their 90s.

As per BBC, the documentary aimed to preserve their stories as a lasting memorial to those who “gave so much of themselves to rebuild a nation devastated by war”.

What is Windrush Day?

Windrush Day started getting recognized in 2018. It is a chance to celebrate and remember what the Windrush Generation went through, especially after the Windrush scandal where many were wrongfully detained or faced deportation threats.

FAQs

Q: What is Windrush Day and why is it celebrated?

A: Windrush Day, celebrated every June 22, honors the Caribbean men, women and children who arrived in the UK in 1948 aboard the HMT Empire Windrush to help rebuild Britain after WWII.

Q: What is the story behind Windrush?

A: The HMT Empire Windrush brought Caribbean migrants to the UK in 1948. These individuals became known as the Windrush Generation and played a crucial role in rebuilding post-war Britain.

Q: What is the Jamaican Windrush?

A: Many passengers aboard the Empire Windrush were from Jamaica and other Caribbean nations. The term "Jamaican Windrush" often refers to the Jamaican nationals who were part of this journey.

Q: How to celebrate Windrush Day?

A: People can celebrate by attending community events, watching documentaries like Windrush: Portraits of a Generation, learning about Caribbean contributions to Britain, and supporting local Black heritage initiatives.

