NYT Connections hints June 22: Puzzle features basketball themes ahead of NBA finals Game 7

The June 22 edition of Connections: Sports Edition surprised players with a set of abbreviated clues. As reported by CNET, puzzle number 272 avoided full words altogether. Instead, it featured a list of letters and numbers referring to something linked to the NBA. The format caught many off guard. It was published just ahead of the Game 7 of the NBA finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. The June 22 Connections: Sports Edition featured a basketball-themed puzzle with abbreviated clues linked to the NBA.

The puzzle is part of the sports-specific version of Connections. It became a regular feature on February 9, the day of Super Bowl Sunday, following its official launch. Since then, it has continued to appear on The Athletic app, which is owned by The New York Times. Even though it sits behind a paywall on the app, the puzzle remains freely available online for those who want to try it daily.

Hints directed players through basketball terms and groupings

The standard four color-coded groups were included: yellow, green, blue, and purple. This structure remains the same in each puzzle. However, this edition focused strictly on basketball. Each group followed a specific theme, and hints were provided to guide players through the process:

Yellow group hint: Where you play on the court

Green group hint: Look for the score

Blue group hint: Statistics

Purple group hint: Not full names

Those who regularly follow basketball were likely to find these groupings easier. For others, especially casual fans, it required careful thought and prior knowledge of NBA-related terminology.

Group answers revealed for June 22 puzzle

All 16 clues followed the basketball theme. Each item fell under one of the four groups. The correct breakdown is:

Yellow group (positions): C, PF, PG, SF

Green group (team codes): IND, LAC, MEM, OKC

Blue group (stats): 3P, FG, FT, STL

Purple group (player nicknames): CP3, KD, LBJ, SGA

Several solvers noted that the format was tougher than usual. Without a solid grasp of basketball, abbreviations such as “SGA” or “3P” were not easy to place. Still, CNET reported that fans appreciated the clever use of short forms and said it was one of the more challenging puzzles in recent weeks.

FAQs

What is the theme of today’s Connections: Sports Edition?

The entire puzzle was basketball-themed, featuring abbreviations tied to NBA terms.

Where can you play Connections: Sports Edition?

The puzzle is available for free online and also in The Athletic app.

What do the colors in the puzzle represent?

Each color - yellow, green, blue, purple - indicates a separate group, ranked by difficulty.

Are the clues always related to sports?

Yes, in this version of the game, all clues follow sports-related themes.