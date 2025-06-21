Draymond Green makes shocking prediction ahead of OKC vs Pacers NBA Finals Game 7

The Indiana Pacers shocked everyone by winning the Eastern Conference and making it to the NBA Finals. Most people didn’t think they had a shot against the strong Oklahoma City Thunder. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green(AP)

But on Thursday, the Pacers crushed the Thunder in Game 6, and now the series is tied. They’re just one win away from a championship. With Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, head coach Rick Carlisle, and a group of strong role players, the Pacers have gone way beyond what anyone expected. No matter what happens next, they’ve become one of the best underdog stories in NBA history.

The Thunder were favorites to win the title all through the playoffs, but now it’s all down to one last game. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green thinks this could be OKC’s only shot.

'The pressure is all on them…'

“They are supposed to win,” Green said about the Thunder. “The pressure is all on them… I want to see what OKC going to do, because I’ll tell you this BD: If OKC don’t win this championship, they may never win a championship.”

When Baron Davis asked Green if he thought the Thunder would win a title in the next three years if they lost this one, Green disagreed.

“Not at all,” Green said. “Here’s why. I think they get in a tough position if they don’t win a championship. When you get the opportunity to win a championship, if you win it, you give yourself the opportunity to win more. But if you lose it, now you start tweaking stuff, and those tweaks could put you further away from where you were.”

The Thunder and the Pacers will play Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Where to watch ?

You can watch the Final on ABC – National TV broadcast, airing Game 7 live at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Sunday, June 22. Also available via ABC’s live stream through cable/satellite login . Other than that, you can watch ABC (and related coverage) through services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream.