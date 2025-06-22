NBA finals game 7: Here's how is the finals mvp chosen

As the 2025 NBA season nears its conclusion, all eyes are on Game 7 between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, taking place on June 22 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Like every season, the conversation around who will be named the Most Valuable Player sparks heated debate among analysts, insiders, and fans. The MVP award goes back to the late 1960s, and over the years, many great players have earned their place in NBA history with unforgettable performances.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The MVP award goes back to the late 1960s, and over the years, many great players have earned their place in NBA history with unforgettable performances.

With the thrilling series between the Pacers and Thunder heading into Game 7, the spotlight has also turned to the Finals MVP talk, especially in interviews and on sports podcasts. Big names like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lakers standout Luka Dončić are currently in the mix for the 2025 MVP honor.

How is MVP chosen ?

The MVP is chosen by a group of 100 people from various areas of the media—broadcast, digital, and print—who are based in the US and Canada and are well-versed in the game. This voting panel is put together ahead of the playoff series each season. Each panelist selects five players based on their regular-season performance.

An odd number of players are voted on to prevent a tie, and the player who receives the most total points from the votes is named MVP. The names of the voting panel are kept private until the Finals are over.

Also Read: Who votes for NBA Finals MVP? Rules, panel, and selection process

To be eligible for the MVP, a player must have played in at least 65 games during the season. Panelists rank their top five based on personal stats, value to their team, and overall impact throughout the season.

According to the current buzz, the top contenders for the 2025 MVP are Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Lakers’ Luka Dončić, and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić. All three have delivered standout seasons and are in strong position to win one of the league’s most prestigious awards.