Could FBI's next step expose Nancy Guthrie suspect? Expert weighs in, ‘The solution to this case is…’

The FBI has been planning to bring new tech tools into the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, sources told Fox News Digital over the weekend. An expert believes that this move could finally expose the suspect.

An ever-growing collection of yellow flowers and notes sit at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble)(AP)

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While the FBI did not elaborate on the tools, Morgan Wright, the CEO and founder of the National Center for Open and Unsolved Cases, has said that he believes the tools are likely focused on one of three areas.

Solution to the case could be ‘something technical’: expert

"The solution to this case is going to be, I think, something technical, something that they come up with — new ways of analyzing data," he told Fox News Digital. "I'm looking at the video, the video forensics, signals analysis, blockchain kind of stuff."

Video forensics could include technology to enhance publicly known or unknown video to help identify the suspect or his vehicle, per the outlet. Signal analysis might include cell-site or ad-tech data analysis, and the blockchain might be able to expose who was behind the ransom attempts, and whether or not they were legitimate.

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{{^usCountry}} "If I'm going to put it into three buckets, I'd say it's going to come out of one of those three buckets," Wright, the editor and host of the ‘Crime: Reconstructed’ Substack and podcast, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If I'm going to put it into three buckets, I'd say it's going to come out of one of those three buckets," Wright, the editor and host of the ‘Crime: Reconstructed’ Substack and podcast, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Wright explained that investigative genetic genealogy could provide a major breakthrough, but that is not exactly new tech. He added that publicly known evidence points to only one kidnapper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wright explained that investigative genetic genealogy could provide a major breakthrough, but that is not exactly new tech. He added that publicly known evidence points to only one kidnapper. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I don't know that there's anything else to indicate a second person," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I don't know that there's anything else to indicate a second person," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Wright said that the suspect tried to obscure the camera and then took it with him to mask his vehicle, not his face. His face was already hidden behind a mask. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wright said that the suspect tried to obscure the camera and then took it with him to mask his vehicle, not his face. His face was already hidden behind a mask. {{/usCountry}}

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“The blood trail stops at the edge of the driveway," Wright said. "So we know there was a car."

Read More | Savannah Guthrie delivers emotional Easter message amid search for mom Nancy, ‘Cruel injury of not knowing…’ | Video

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously acknowledged in an interview with People that the Guthries must be “frustrated” with the lack of answers. However, it seemed certain that answers would come.

“My team, I’ve said all along, they’re gonna solve this,” he said. “I fully 100% believe that. … When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they’re gonna solve them. It just takes a while.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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