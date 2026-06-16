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Could tropical storm Arthur form soon? Latest path, flood threat and when it could hit Florida Panhandle

The first tropical system of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico, with warnings for rainfall and potential flooding.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 11:36 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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The first tropical system of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico, with forecasters warning it could soon become Tropical Storm Arthur; while bringing dangerous flooding rainfall across parts of the Gulf Coast and the Florida Panhandle.

The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone One could officially become Tropical Storm Arthur as early as Wednesday.(Unsplash/ Representational)

According to the National Hurricane Center, the disturbance previously known as Invest 90L was upgraded Tuesday to Potential Tropical Cyclone One as it moved near the southern Texas coast.

As of Tuesday morning, the system was located about 65 miles southwest of Corpus Christi, Texas, with sustained winds near 30 mph and moving northeast at around 6 mph.

Could the system become Tropical Storm Arthur?

“This setup will lead to widespread heavy rain across the Gulf Coast states,” DaSilva said.

Latest path and Florida Panhandle impacts

Current forecast models show the system moving through the northwestern Gulf late Tuesday into Wednesday before making landfall near eastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana.

After moving inland, the storm is expected to weaken while tracking eastward across the Gulf Coast states and eventually exiting into the Atlantic near the Carolinas later this week.

Although forecasters say the system poses no direct major wind threat to Florida, the western Florida Panhandle could still experience heavy rain, flooding and isolated tornadoes through the week.

The Pensacola region and areas near the Alabama-Florida border could receive up to 7 inches of rain through Sunday, according to weather forecasts cited by the Pensacola News Journal.

Also Read: 'Godzilla' El Nino incoming? How the powerful weather pattern could impact the USA

Flooding concerns grow across Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center warned that widespread rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are possible from Texas through Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, with isolated areas potentially seeing up to 12 inches of rain.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from Sargent, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, where tropical storm conditions could begin within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Forecasters also warned of possible storm surge between 2 and 4 feet along parts of the Texas and Louisiana coastlines, along with rough surf and tornado risks across portions of the Gulf Coast.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has already issued a disaster declaration for 101 counties ahead of the storm threat.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

gulf of mexico us news florida weather storm hurricane
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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