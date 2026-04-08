Could you receive a $6,700 tax refund? IRS rules explained

As the April 15 filing deadline nears, thousands of Americans may be eligible for significantly higher tax refunds this year, thanks to expanded credits introduced under recent federal changes, according to The Mirror US.

The potential refund boost comes from combining two key benefits: the Adoption Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit (CTC).(REUTERS)

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The report notes that the administration of Donald Trump has promoted what it calls one of the largest refund seasons yet, driven by updates to the tax code under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). However, taxpayers must actively claim eligible credits to benefit.

How refunds could reach $6,700

The potential refund boost comes from combining two key benefits: the Adoption Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit (CTC).

According to The Mirror US, a portion of the Adoption Tax Credit is now refundable up to $5,000. When combined with the expanded Child Tax Credit, some households could receive up to $6,700 in total refunds.

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{{^usCountry}} The Internal Revenue Service has implemented these provisions for the current filing season, but eligibility depends on income, expenses, and proper filing. Adoption Tax Credit: Who qualifies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Internal Revenue Service has implemented these provisions for the current filing season, but eligibility depends on income, expenses, and proper filing. Adoption Tax Credit: Who qualifies {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Adoption Tax Credit is available to taxpayers who adopt an eligible child, typically under age 18 or unable to care for themselves, as defined by the IRS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Adoption Tax Credit is available to taxpayers who adopt an eligible child, typically under age 18 or unable to care for themselves, as defined by the IRS. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Qualified expenses include adoption fees, attorney costs, court expenses, and travel directly related to the adoption process. For 2025, eligible expenses are capped at $17,280 per child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Qualified expenses include adoption fees, attorney costs, court expenses, and travel directly related to the adoption process. For 2025, eligible expenses are capped at $17,280 per child. {{/usCountry}}

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Income thresholds apply. Taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income of $259,190 or less can claim the full credit. The benefit gradually phases out for incomes up to $299,189 and is not available beyond that level.

Data from the National Council for Adoption and the US Department of State indicates that tens of thousands of families could qualify based on recent adoption figures.

Child Tax Credit: What to know

The Child Tax Credit has also been expanded. It now provides up to $2,200 per child, with a refundable portion, known as the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), offering up to $1,700 per qualifying child.

To qualify for the refundable portion, taxpayers must have earned at least $2,500, according to IRS rules.

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Also Read: IRS refund details: $1,390 payment coming this month? Here's the truth

While the expanded credits could provide a meaningful financial boost, simply being eligible is not enough. Taxpayers must ensure they claim both credits correctly when filing their returns.

With cost-of-living pressures continuing for many households, these credits may offer relief, but only for those who meet the criteria and file accurately before the deadline.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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