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Courtney Williams: 5 things about Army veteran charged with leaking Delta Force secrets to journalist Seth Harp

Courtney Williams, an army veteran, was arrested by the FBI for allegedly leaking Delta Force secrets to journalist Seth Harp. 

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:29 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Courtney Williams, a US army veteran, was arrested by the FBI for allegedly leaking Delta Force secrets to journalist Seth Harp. The DOJ noted that a grand jury had indicted the 40-year-old for ‘alleged transmission of classified national defense information to individuals not authorized to receive it, including a journalist (the Journalist)’.

An army veteran Courtney Williams was arrested by the FBI for leaking sensitive information.(LinkedIn/Courtney Williams)

Williams exchanged several messages with Harp, who has not been named in the DOJ document. He wrote a book and an accompanying article for Politico, which highlighted Williams throughout. The two exchanged about 180 text messages between 2022 and 2025.

Also Read | Pete Hegseth vs Dan Driscoll takes a new turn; Army chief makes big statement amid White House pushback

In one of the messages, Williams said she was ‘concerned about the amount of classified information being disclosed’. In a separate message, she said ““I might actually get arrested . . . for disclosing classified information.” In a message to a third party, Williams had added she was "probably going to jail for life.”

“The things you see on TV and think they don’t exist, they really do exist,” she was quoted saying in the Politico article.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Courtney Williams: 5 things about Army veteran charged with leaking Delta Force secrets to journalist Seth Harp
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