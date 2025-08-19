A person who interacted with Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger at Washington State University revealed that he was “socially awkward.” A woman who worked at WSU and was regularly around Kohberger in her everyday life even said that he would often follow women to their cars. At the time of the student murders, Kohberger was a PhD student completing his first semester at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. ‘Creepy’ Bryan Kohberger followed women to their cars, blocked co-worker ‘in her desk area’ at WSU (Kyle Green/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)(via REUTERS)

The first acquaintance in question, who said he met Kohberger a handful of times in places like a bbq or a holiday party, suggested that police talk to some more people in the university about complaints made about the Idaho killer’s “rudeness and unprofessional behavior toward other students and college professors.” As many as nine complaints were made about him.

‘Creepy’ Bryan Kohberger followed women to their cars

Police followed up on the complaints and spoke to the woman who worked at WSU, who said he appeared to be a “lonely” guy but relatively normal in the initial days. She said he would often talk to her about hiking in his home state of Pennsylvania.

However, Kohberger soon started to seem really “creepy,” the woman said, as reported by the New York Post. She said he would “simply stand at her desk and stare at her or her co-worker – at one stage blocking the co-worker in her desk area.” She said that Kohberger would even follow the women to their cars, leaving them with no option but to pre-arrange an escort so they did not have to face him alone.

The complaints against Kohberger were for “rude and belittling behavior toward women,” which led to him being made to take a mandatory training class about “behavior expectations.” Witnesses said he “sat at the back with his hands behind his head staring at the ceiling” during the class.

Kohberger is now serving life in prison for the 2022 murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. He stabbed the students to death in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho.