D4vd case update: Actress who played singer's GF in music video breaks silence on controversy; what she said

An actress who appeared alongside D4vd in one of his music videos has spoken out amid online scrutiny, distancing herself from the singer and the controversy surrounding him. Cassidy Clarke, who played D4vd’s girlfriend in the “Here With Me” music video, said she felt compelled to respond after being flooded with messages questioning her connection to the case involving Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

In her statement, Cassidy Clarke said she would remove the singer from her social media.(Screenshot from video posted on X by TMZ)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I’ve gotten quite a few messages of people asking me if I have anything to do with this… I just wanted to put an end to it,” she said in a video statement. “I do not associate with David by any means.”

Clarke clarified that her involvement with the singer, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, was strictly professional. She said she was 18 at the time of filming, while D4vd was 17, and landed the role through a casting platform.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “It was a 12-hour shoot, very low pay, non-union job,” she said, adding that she met his family on set, as they were present during the shoot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was a 12-hour shoot, very low pay, non-union job,” she said, adding that she met his family on set, as they were present during the shoot. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “I’m an actor. I literally have nothing to do with him. I did it for a job. I did it for a check,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m an actor. I literally have nothing to do with him. I did it for a job. I did it for a check,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also noted that although they briefly followed each other on social media after filming, their interaction did not extend beyond that. “We didn’t really get along… it felt like we were bickering,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also noted that although they briefly followed each other on social media after filming, their interaction did not extend beyond that. “We didn’t really get along… it felt like we were bickering,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In her statement, Clarke went further, announcing she would remove the singer from her social media and stating that she no longer has any connection to him.

“I don’t follow him on Instagram anymore… I’m going to remove him as a follower,” she said. She also expressed support for the victim’s family, adding she wanted to make it clear she does not associate with him “by any means.”

Also Read: Celeste Rivas case: d4vd’s parents break silence after arrest, deny wrongdoing, ‘He is innocent’

Case developments

The comments come as legal proceedings involving D4vd continue.

According to reports cited by TMZ, investigators allegedly recovered a “significant amount” of illegal material from the singer’s phone, though it remains unclear whether it is directly linked to the case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The singer has been charged in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON