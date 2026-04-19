Celeste Rivas case: d4vd’s parents break silence after arrest, deny wrongdoing, ‘He is innocent’

The parents of d4vd have broken their silence following his arrest in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas, backing the singer and rejecting allegations against him. d4vd’s legal team has also denied the allegations, stressing that no formal charges had been filed. (AFP)

According to HotNewHipHop, the artist, whose real name is David Burke, has been under scrutiny for months after Rivas’ body was found in his Tesla last year. After his arrest, the family’s lawyer issued a statement expressing their support.

“The parents… are sad and disappointed that David was arrested. However, they fully stand behind him and believe that he is innocent,” attorney Kent A. Schaffer said, adding that they “fully support him,” as cited by Complex.

Legal team rejects murder claims d4vd’s legal team has also denied the allegations, stressing that no formal charges had been filed.

“Let us be clear: the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” his attorneys said. They added that “there has been no indictment returned by any grand jury… and no criminal complaint filed,” noting that he has only been detained under suspicion.

Also Read: D4vd update: Singer now a possible suspect in Celeste Rivas death; court docs reveal shocking details

Authorities are expected to decide soon whether to pursue charges, with ABC7 reporting that the Los Angeles County District Attorney could take action as early as Monday, April 20.

Arrest at Hollywood Hills home The arrest took place at a property in the Hollywood Hills reportedly once owned by Sandra Bullock. Reports from The New York Post described the $3.5 million home as being in disarray, including a messy kitchen, though it remains unclear how long d4vd had been staying there.

Neighbors cited by The California Post said they were unaware the singer was living at the residence.

Separately, a skywriting message seen during Coachella reading “Celeste is a liar” was initially linked to the case but has since been debunked.

Also Read: D4vd arrest record: Singer in custody in Celeste Rivas Hernandez case; LAPD makes big breakthrough

According to Complex, the message had no connection to d4vd, while The Desert Sun suggested it may have been part of a promotional campaign for a Netflix project.

With prosecutors expected to determine the next steps shortly, the case appears to be approaching a crucial stage. There remains a possibility that no charges will be filed, depending on the outcome of the investigation.