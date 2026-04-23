D4vd case update: Did singer hide child abuse content on phone? Prosecutors make explosive claim in murder case

David Burke, the singer known as D4vd, is facing allegations in court, with prosecutors claiming they discovered a “significant” amount of child sexual abuse material on his iPhone, according to New York Post.

David Anthony Burke, whose stage name is D4vd, is arraigned, April 20, in Los Angeles on charges of killing a 14-year-old girl whose dismembered body was found in his car. (Pool Photo via AP)

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The claim was made during a court hearing where Burke appeared in shackles, wearing an orange jumpsuit and staring straight ahead. The hearing took place exactly one year after investigators say 14-year-old Celeste Rivas was killed.

Authorities said the material was uncovered during a search of Burke’s phone as part of a wider probe. Investigators also revealed they had gathered around 40 terabytes of data and conducted a wiretap during the investigation, according to the report.

Evidence to be shared with defence

During proceedings, prosecutors said they would hand over extensive evidence to Burke’s legal team, including body camera footage, DNA trace evidence, property and vehicle reports, photographs and forensic findings.

Also Read: D4vd update: Alleged chats, photos link singer to Celeste Rivas years before murder

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{{^usCountry}} He is scheduled to return to court on April 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is scheduled to return to court on April 29. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The development comes just days after Burke pleaded not guilty to all charges. Cameras briefly captured him in cuffs, dressed in black and appearing emotionless, while his legal team largely shielded him from view. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes just days after Burke pleaded not guilty to all charges. Cameras briefly captured him in cuffs, dressed in black and appearing emotionless, while his legal team largely shielded him from view. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Members of Rivas’ family were present in court, sitting shoulder to shoulder. One family member was seen wiping away tears and being comforted by an attorney, according to New York Post. Cause of death revealed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Members of Rivas’ family were present in court, sitting shoulder to shoulder. One family member was seen wiping away tears and being comforted by an attorney, according to New York Post. Cause of death revealed {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Separately, officials confirmed details surrounding Rivas’ death. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office said the teenager died from “multiple penetrating injuries.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, officials confirmed details surrounding Rivas’ death. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office said the teenager died from “multiple penetrating injuries.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey Ukpo said, “After several months, I am grateful this information can now be released, not only to the public, but also to the grieving family enduring loss.” He added it was “unfathomable they have had to wait this long to learn what happened to their daughter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey Ukpo said, “After several months, I am grateful this information can now be released, not only to the public, but also to the grieving family enduring loss.” He added it was “unfathomable they have had to wait this long to learn what happened to their daughter.” {{/usCountry}}

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A lawyer for the family, Patrick Steinfeld, said they were “absolutely devastated by the findings,” adding that the report had caused “profound emotional pain” and requesting privacy.

Also Read: D4vd arrest record: Singer's rap sheet, mugshot in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder surface; charges filed

Timeline of alleged abuse

Prosecutors also outlined a timeline of Burke’s alleged relationship with Rivas.

According to charging documents cited by New York Post, he is accused of engaging in repeated acts of sexual abuse between September 2023 and September 2024.

The timeline suggests the girl may have been as young as 12 when the alleged abuse began.

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Investigators further alleged that Rivas’ remains were found in Burke’s vehicle, stored in separate bags, after she had earlier been reported missing by her family.

Burke was arrested last week and taken into custody from his Hollywood Hills home. The case remains ongoing, with multiple serious allegations now under scrutiny in court.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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