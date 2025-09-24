Two detainees killed in Dallas ICE facility shooting, search for sniper underway; What was shooter's motive?

Two ICE prisoners were killed while one person sustained injuries inside a Dallas ICE facility on Wednesday morning. The shooter died after self-inflicted gun shot wound, reported WFAA, citing sources. A shooting at a Dallas ICE facility resulted in two deaths and one injury, with the shooter reportedly taking their own life. (File photo)(AFP)

On Wednesday, police arrived to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement office located at 8101 North Stemmons Freeway, off Interstate 35E, in Dallas before 7 am. Police were looking for numerous shooters or a potential sniper, according to sources who spoke to WFAA. It is not clear if more shooters were engaged in the shooting.

One shooter was discovered dead on the roof of a nearby immigration lawyer's office, according to the report.

The Texas Department of Transportation said that portions of I-35E were closed in both directions as authorities responded to the incident.

Dallas ICE facility shooting: Kristi Noem issues statement, what was shooter's motive?

Confirming the Dallas ICE Facility shooting on X, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said, “Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities.”

She, however, clarified that the authorities are yet to know about the shooter's motive.

“The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound. While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families.”

Meanwhile, JD Vance, the Vice President of the US, denounced the shooting. “The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families.”

Meanwhile, Senator Ted Cruz said that he and his team are “closely monitoring the situation at the ICE Detention Facility in Dallas.”

“We are praying for the swift recovery of those injured, and we are deeply grateful to the brave first responders who rushed to the scene,” he added.

Attorney General Ken Paxton condemned the “heinous” shooting, saying: “We will continue to do everything in our power to combat the alarming increase of targeted attacks against ICE and all law enforcement by evil, twisted individuals.”