Dana White booed at WrestleMania 41, Trump ally visibly upset | Watch

UFC President and close Trump ally Dana White was booed at WrestleMania 41 as soon as broadcasters introduced him on the big screen. The 55-year-old was visibly upset, but still continued waving his hand at the 60,000 WWE fans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Videos of White getting booed surfaced on social media. Dana White and Donald Trump at an UFC event in Miami(AFP)

Reacting to the video, one person tweeted: “They showed Dana White twice and he got booed both times.”

“Dana White just got boo’d at Wrestlemania in Vegas 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” another one wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“If Dana White is getting boo’d from the WWE audience, I’m not convinced bringing president Trump out is a good idea. Clearly a different audience than MMA fans,” a third person added.

Watch:

The WWE and UFC joined forces under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella last year. Dana White said that the two promoters are working together, but there won't be many collaborations. "It's very separate. I haven't worked with them at all," White said. “I do what I do and they do what they do. They're using some of the people from my team to help them in different areas business-wise but as far as putting on live events, WWE is very good at what they do and we're very good at what we do, and that's about as far as it goes with me,” the president said after a UFC event.

WrestleMania 41 Sunday Lineup:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Randy Orton’s Open Challenge