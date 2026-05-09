Dana White names the rudest celebrity who left his young niece shaken: ‘Biggest douchebag ever’

UFC President Dana White disclosed the most disrespectful celebrity he has encountered, labeling the infamous superstar as the "biggest douchebag ever."

UFC's Dana White expresses anger towards Diddy for his rude behavior at a charity event, deeming him a major disappointment.(AFP)

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During Tuesday's episode of The Katie Miller Podcast, White, 56, shared that the controversial hip-hop figure Sean "Diddy" Combs fell out of favor with him after reportedly unsettling his young niece when she requested a photograph at a charity event for children featuring celebrities.

“Oh, Diddy – 100 percent the biggest douchebag ever,” he said when questioned about the most unpleasant celebrity he has ever met, further expressing his desire to “really f***ing stick it to whoever it was."

“Tony Hawk used to have these charity events, and when my kids were little, you’d go to these charity events and, like, lots of celebrities would be there. So everybody would do things for each other’s kids.”

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie’s sudden brief exit from Today raises eyebrows, ‘Whole thing feel even stranger’ Dana White tears into Diddy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie’s sudden brief exit from Today raises eyebrows, ‘Whole thing feel even stranger’ Dana White tears into Diddy {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} White mentioned that he brought his niece – who was a great admirer of the mogul’s music at the time – to an event and felt excited when Combs arrived, urging her to request a photograph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} White mentioned that he brought his niece – who was a great admirer of the mogul’s music at the time – to an event and felt excited when Combs arrived, urging her to request a photograph. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Surrounded by several security personnel, the founder of Bad Boy Records reportedly caused the frightened girl to retreat to her uncle, emphasizing how "scary" they were and that she failed to get a picture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Surrounded by several security personnel, the founder of Bad Boy Records reportedly caused the frightened girl to retreat to her uncle, emphasizing how "scary" they were and that she failed to get a picture. {{/usCountry}}

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“The guy’s there with f**ing 10 security guards, right? You need security at a f***ing kids event?” angry White said..

“And then they were rude to her and scared her. That’s who’s listening to your f—king sh***y music, okay? That’s who’s listening to this, okay? Are you f***ing kidding me? And that’s how you’re going to treat some girl that’s a fan and wanted a picture with you?”

Sean Diddy case and prison sentence

Combs, 56, is presently serving a four-year sentence in a federal correctional facility in New Jersey after being convicted in October 2025 on charges related to the transportation of people for prostitution.

A jury in Manhattan found him not guilty of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering after a trial that lasted two months — charges that could have resulted in a life sentence.

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His anticipated release date is April 2028.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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