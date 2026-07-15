Darline Graham Nordone family: What we know about husband Larry Nordone, daughters and bond with brother Lindsey

Darline Graham Nordone was not a familiar name in political circles before she was appointed to her late brother Lindsey Graham’s US Senate seat.

Darline Graham Nordone, sister of Lindsey Graham, is ceremonially sworn in as a US Senator by Senator Charles Grassley, Republican from Iowa, (out of frame) in the Old Senate Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Her career in South Carolina focused on public service, including her role as commissioner and agency head of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind, but she had never held elected office.

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She is also known for her close bond with her brother, who helped raise her after the siblings lost both of their parents at a young age. Here is what is known about Nordone’s family, including her husband and children.

Who is Darline Graham Nordone’s husband?

Darline Graham Nordone is married to Larry Nordone, according to The Greenville News. The couple has largely kept their personal life private, and there are limited publicly available details about Larry Nordone’s background or profession.

Unlike Lindsey Graham, who never married or had children, Nordone built a family of her own. She and Larry Nordone have two daughters, though their names and personal details have not been publicly disclosed.