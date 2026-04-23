‘No RIP for Darrell Sheets’: Ivy Calvin slammed after Storage Wars rival reveals bullying angle

Darrell Sheets, popular Storage Wars star, died at the age of 67 on Wednesday, authorities confirmed. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, officers responded to a report of a deceased individual on Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets died on Wednesday(Darrell Sheets/ Instagram)

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Sheets was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the case remains under active investigation, with his body transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

Read More: ‘You will be missed’: Darrell Sheets' last Instagram post in focus after gunshot death

Darrell Sheets was bullied

Meanwhile, Sheets' Storage Wars rival Rene Nezhoda revealed that he was bullied. In a video message to TMZ, Nezhoda said he believes Sheets had been subjected to relentless online abuse prior to his death, and urged people to reflect on the consequences of such behavior.

He emphasized that individuals should be held accountable for cyberbullying, whether the targets are reality TV personalities, athletes, or other public figures, adding that he hopes the situation serves as a broader wake-up call.

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{{^usCountry}} Nezhoda further acknowledged that he and Sheets had their differences over the years, largely due to their competitive dynamic on Storage Wars. However, he stressed that beneath that rivalry, there was a genuine friendship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nezhoda further acknowledged that he and Sheets had their differences over the years, largely due to their competitive dynamic on Storage Wars. However, he stressed that beneath that rivalry, there was a genuine friendship. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Read More: Darrell Sheets family: All on ex-wife Kimber Wuerfel, Romney Snyder engagement, fiancé Patty Rich and his kids Ivy Calvin faces flak {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Darrell Sheets family: All on ex-wife Kimber Wuerfel, Romney Snyder engagement, fiancé Patty Rich and his kids Ivy Calvin faces flak {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another Storage Wars cast member, Ivy Calvin, is facing flak on social media after posting a video shortly after Sheets' passing was announced. In the clip, he can be seen holding a fish-shaped artifact. “Giant lure $100 quick sale or what’s your price you pay shipping,” he wrote in the caption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another Storage Wars cast member, Ivy Calvin, is facing flak on social media after posting a video shortly after Sheets' passing was announced. In the clip, he can be seen holding a fish-shaped artifact. “Giant lure $100 quick sale or what’s your price you pay shipping,” he wrote in the caption. {{/usCountry}}

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His followers quickly reacted, with some asking why he has not posted about Darrell Sheets' death. “No RIP for Darrell Sheets,” one person wrote.

Rise to fame on Storage Wars

Sheets became a fan favorite as one of the main buyers on Storage Wars, the reality series that follows bidders competing for abandoned storage units. He appeared in more than 160 episodes after joining the show in 2010.

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Nicknamed “The Gambler” for his high-risk bidding style, Sheets often appeared alongside his son, Brandon Sheets, forming one of the show’s most recognizable duos.

Life after reality TV

Following a heart attack in 2019, Sheets stepped away from television and moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He later ran an antique store called “Havasu Show Me Your Junk,” staying connected to the collectibles world that defined his career.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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