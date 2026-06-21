David Hearn: US Olympian held for ‘vandalizing’ Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as video emerges, ‘I was being…’

A former Olympic athlete hailing from Maryland asserts that he was apprehended for reaching into the distressed Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to touch a section of the deteriorating “American flag blue” sealant that is coming off from its basin.

David Hearn, arrested for touching deteriorating sealant in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, claims it was unintentional.(AP)

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David Hearn, a canoeist who has competed in the Olympics three times, was cycling by the monument on Friday when he observed a section of the pool's liner adrift in the water. Hearn participated in three Summer Olympic Games as a canoeist, with his final appearance occurring at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Hearn, 67, stated to The Washington Post that he made contact with the detached fragment and was promptly arrested by Park Police at the troubled monument.

Speaking to The Washington Post on Saturday, Hearn, 67, asserted, “I didn’t vandalize anything. I didn’t destroy or break or peel anything. By the time I realized what was going on, I was being put in handcuffs.”

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Great "journalism." BTW, the "man" (whose name you didn't know) is 3-time Olympian David Hearn who represented the USA in canoeing, so is highly-acquainted with pools like this. He says he saw a floating chunk of paint & reached to touch it. NOTHING here shows he grabbed a hose. https://t.co/xRAAHhUPem — Robert Elisberg (@relisberg) June 20, 2026

{{^usCountry}} David Hearn arrested: Charges against former Olympian {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} David Hearn arrested: Charges against former Olympian {{/usCountry}}

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According to The Post, U.S. Park Police officers have charged Hearn with misdemeanor destruction of government property and have released him to appear in the District of Columbia Superior Court on July 9.

This incident occurred on the same day that President Donald Trump claimed that vandals had "done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed” to “destroy and demean our beautiful work.”

Trump instructed that the pool be renovated in anticipation of the nation's 250th Independence Day celebration on July 4, estimating the cost to be around $2 million. However, the final expenses surpassed $14 million.

Shortly after the project's completion, the pool's water became contaminated with algae, resulting in a green hue, and the blue coating began to peel away from the basin.

David Hearn's arrest video

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His arrest was documented by conservative journalist Emily Miller, who shared a 2-minute video clip on social media depicting him being detained by two National Guard members and subsequently surrounded by Park Police officers, as per The Post.

The audio from the encounter was mostly obscured by the noise of a pump, according to The Post.

On Saturday, Hearn stated that his arrest occurred during a scheduled 52-mile bicycle ride.

He refuted the claim of having touched the hose, explaining that his bicycle might have inadvertently made contact with it.

When prompted to elaborate on his actions, he remarked, “I reached in there, and I was able to grab the end of that flapping piece, the already peeling piece. It was still attached to the bottom. I didn’t remove anything.”

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Hearn mentioned that he was held in custody for nearly five hours at a nearby Park Police facility before being released shortly after 9 p.m., at which point he rode his bicycle home.

According to The Post, Hearn was arrested by the Park Police in 1996 for canoeing on the Potomac River, which had risen to a near-record level following heavy rains.

However, a federal judge dismissed the charges of failing to obey a lawful order and interfering with police, citing that the river fell under Maryland's jurisdiction.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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