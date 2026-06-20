‘Fu****g crazy’ Netanyahu is now a ‘warrior PM’ for Trump, but Israel may be planning to ruin Iran deal

US President Donald Trump recently changed his stance on Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he once referred to as “fu****g crazy”, according to a report that surfaced when the US-Iran memorandum of understanding had not been signed. US President Donald Trump points his finger towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they shake hands during a press conference after meeting in 2025. (REUTERS)

However, as Trump changes his mind about Netanyahu, Israel may have other plans - undermining the Iran peace deal. Follow live updates on Iran-US war here.

According to a Washington Post report, the Trump administration has been warned by the US intelligence of possible Israeli efforts to undermine a potential deal with Iran.

Lebanon a sticking point As stated in the 14-point memorandum of understanding agreed upon between the US and Iran recently, the war has to end at all fronts, including Lebanon.

However, there is internal pressure on Netanyahu to continue the Israeli offensive in Lebanon, which could become a dealbreaker in peace efforts. According to WaPo, the US intel has warned that Netanyahu's elections fate in Israel depends on showing people that he will not withdraw troops from Lebanon. Some officials were also quoted as saying that Israel is not happy with the memorandum and thinks it doesn't put enough pressure on Tehran.

“Israeli military activity in Lebanon is for the sole purpose of defending Israeli citizens from continuous attacks by Hezbollah,” an Israeli official was quoted as saying.

According to the publication, if Netanyahu choses to strengthen the Israeli troops in Lebanon, he would only be hampering the US-Iran deal but also his relationship with Trump.

According to the MoU agreed upon between the US and Iran, Lebanon is also part of the peace deal. “Iran and the United States, along with their allies in the current war, agree that the war ends immediately and permanently on all fronts, including Lebanon. Both sides commit not to carry out hostile actions or use force against each other. The final agreement will confirm this and the other articles,” the text reads.

Trump's change of tune on Netanyahu Earlier this month, an Axios report had said that an expletive-laden exchange had taken place between Trump and Netanyahu on the Iran war. During the call, Trump had referred to Netanyahu as “crazy” and accused him of being ungrateful, the report said.

Summarising his remarks, a US official told Axios: "You're f**king crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a*s. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."

However, presumably a change of heart has happened as the US President now thinks of the Israeli PM as a “warrior”. “They should give him credit,” Trump said of Netanyahu and called him “warrior PM”, according to a Times of Israel report.

“We fought very well with Israel, and we’ve had a great relationship with Israel,” Trump said in remarks at the unveiling of a new Air Force One plane that was gifted to the US by Qatar, according to the report.

Israel's moves ruin Hormuz ops Israel has continued operations against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the move is already ruining the terms agreed upon in the MoU between the US and Iran.

Lebanese Civil Defence reportedly said that 20 people had been killed by Israeli strikes in the country on Saturday, hours after a truce there took effect.

Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps later declared the Strait of Hormuz shut and warned ships not to approach the waterway, citing what it called Israeli "crimes" in Lebanon.

It remains to be seen how the 60 days of talks on implementing a deal to end the war will play out in Switzerland. Iranian and US negotiators were scheduled to meet there on Friday but it was postponed due to the killings in Lebanon.