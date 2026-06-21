Trump-Giorgia Meloni war: 5 things to know as G7 photo feud escalates, ‘My popularity depends on…’

US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday exchanged sharp criticisms, further widening the public divide between two leaders who were previously regarded as close allies. Trump alleged that Meloni was attempting to mend relations with Washington after her refusal to endorse the US-led military operation against Iran, while also asserting that her popularity had declined due to her position. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026. (via REUTERS)

In response, Meloni quickly countered, labeling Trump's remarks as “senseless” and dismissing any implication that her political standing was contingent upon her association with the US President.

She also rejected his claim that she “begged” him for a photograph with her during this week's Group of Seven summit in France.

He reiterated this claim on Saturday, incorrectly spelling her name as "Gigiorgia" while posting on his Truth Social platform that “she wants to be friends again” in order to improve her “numbers”.

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