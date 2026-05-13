David Venturella: 5 things to know about ICE official expected to lead agency after Todd Lyons

David Venturella is expected to be the new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) head after Todd Lyons departs on May 31, 2026. The New York Times reported on the development citing three US officials in the know.

David Venturella is reportedly expected to be the new ICE head. (X/@FurqatSidiq)

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Later, Kellie Meyer of NewsNation confirmed on X that Venturella would be the Acting ICE director.

Venturella's expected appointment comes amid a rejig at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) the federal agency under which ICE falls. The shake-up saw Kristi Noem depart and Senator Markwayne Mullin take charge after a series of controversial events including the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Venturella is expected to be ICE's acting head and the agency has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama-administration official retired in January 2017. Notably, Venturella is yet to be appointed in the role and officials warned that President Trump might change his mind as well.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the news of the possible announcement has sparked interest in who David Venturella is, amid heightened scrutiny surrounding ICE and DHS. Here's all you need to know about the expected ICE head. David Venturella: 5 things to know about expected ICE head Venturella was with private prison company the GEO Group during the Obama administration before rejoining ICE. If appointed, it is likely to draw criticism from those who are skeptical of the influence of private prison companies on ICE, as per NYT. Venturella is reportedly known to prefer quieter operations rather than the volatile ones the DHS carried out last year, as seen in Minneapolis and elsewhere. He is known to have allies in the agency and the Trump administration, as per a federal official who told NYT that Venturella has an ally in Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff. Venturella began his law enforcement career in Chicago in 1986 with the former Immigration and Naturalization Service, as per think-tank IBM Center for The Business of Government. During his career, Venturella has reportedly successfully negotiated bi-lateral repatriation agreements on behalf of the United States government, and served as a representative to the semi-annual U.S./Cuba Migration Talks. He was also reportedly vice president and as director of business development for two private sector companies that focused on homeland security issues, between 2004 and 2008. Venturella reportedly holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Bradley University. He reportedly finished a Senior Executive Leadership Program administered through Harvard University and MIT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the news of the possible announcement has sparked interest in who David Venturella is, amid heightened scrutiny surrounding ICE and DHS. Here's all you need to know about the expected ICE head. David Venturella: 5 things to know about expected ICE head Venturella was with private prison company the GEO Group during the Obama administration before rejoining ICE. If appointed, it is likely to draw criticism from those who are skeptical of the influence of private prison companies on ICE, as per NYT. Venturella is reportedly known to prefer quieter operations rather than the volatile ones the DHS carried out last year, as seen in Minneapolis and elsewhere. He is known to have allies in the agency and the Trump administration, as per a federal official who told NYT that Venturella has an ally in Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff. Venturella began his law enforcement career in Chicago in 1986 with the former Immigration and Naturalization Service, as per think-tank IBM Center for The Business of Government. During his career, Venturella has reportedly successfully negotiated bi-lateral repatriation agreements on behalf of the United States government, and served as a representative to the semi-annual U.S./Cuba Migration Talks. He was also reportedly vice president and as director of business development for two private sector companies that focused on homeland security issues, between 2004 and 2008. Venturella reportedly holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Bradley University. He reportedly finished a Senior Executive Leadership Program administered through Harvard University and MIT. {{/usCountry}}

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NYT reported in March that Venturella called ICE officials in Miami to ensure officers there picked up the ex-wife of a Trump ally who was ensnared in a custody battle with her. At the time, DHS had said she was arrested due to a criminal charge. “Any suggestion that she was arrested and removed for political reasons or favors is FALSE,” the department had said in a statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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