David Venturella: 5 things to know about ICE official expected to lead agency after Todd Lyons
David Venturella is expected to be the new ICE head after Todd Lyons departs on May 31, amid a rejig that saw Markwayne Mullin replace Kristi Noem as DHS head.
David Venturella is expected to be the new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) head after Todd Lyons departs on May 31, 2026. The New York Times reported on the development citing three US officials in the know.
Later, Kellie Meyer of NewsNation confirmed on X that Venturella would be the Acting ICE director.
Venturella's expected appointment comes amid a rejig at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) the federal agency under which ICE falls. The shake-up saw Kristi Noem depart and Senator Markwayne Mullin take charge after a series of controversial events including the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.
Venturella is expected to be ICE's acting head and the agency has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama-administration official retired in January 2017. Notably, Venturella is yet to be appointed in the role and officials warned that President Trump might change his mind as well.
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However, the news of the possible announcement has sparked interest in who David Venturella is, amid heightened scrutiny surrounding ICE and DHS. Here's all you need to know about the expected ICE head.
David Venturella: 5 things to know about expected ICE head
- Venturella was with private prison company the GEO Group during the Obama administration before rejoining ICE. If appointed, it is likely to draw criticism from those who are skeptical of the influence of private prison companies on ICE, as per NYT.
- Venturella is reportedly known to prefer quieter operations rather than the volatile ones the DHS carried out last year, as seen in Minneapolis and elsewhere.
- He is known to have allies in the agency and the Trump administration, as per a federal official who told NYT that Venturella has an ally in Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff.
- Venturella began his law enforcement career in Chicago in 1986 with the former Immigration and Naturalization Service, as per think-tank IBM Center for The Business of Government. During his career, Venturella has reportedly successfully negotiated bi-lateral repatriation agreements on behalf of the United States government, and served as a representative to the semi-annual U.S./Cuba Migration Talks. He was also reportedly vice president and as director of business development for two private sector companies that focused on homeland security issues, between 2004 and 2008.
- Venturella reportedly holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Bradley University. He reportedly finished a Senior Executive Leadership Program administered through Harvard University and MIT.
However, the news of the possible announcement has sparked interest in who David Venturella is, amid heightened scrutiny surrounding ICE and DHS. Here's all you need to know about the expected ICE head.
David Venturella: 5 things to know about expected ICE head
- Venturella was with private prison company the GEO Group during the Obama administration before rejoining ICE. If appointed, it is likely to draw criticism from those who are skeptical of the influence of private prison companies on ICE, as per NYT.
- Venturella is reportedly known to prefer quieter operations rather than the volatile ones the DHS carried out last year, as seen in Minneapolis and elsewhere.
- He is known to have allies in the agency and the Trump administration, as per a federal official who told NYT that Venturella has an ally in Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff.
- Venturella began his law enforcement career in Chicago in 1986 with the former Immigration and Naturalization Service, as per think-tank IBM Center for The Business of Government. During his career, Venturella has reportedly successfully negotiated bi-lateral repatriation agreements on behalf of the United States government, and served as a representative to the semi-annual U.S./Cuba Migration Talks. He was also reportedly vice president and as director of business development for two private sector companies that focused on homeland security issues, between 2004 and 2008.
- Venturella reportedly holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Bradley University. He reportedly finished a Senior Executive Leadership Program administered through Harvard University and MIT.
NYT reported in March that Venturella called ICE officials in Miami to ensure officers there picked up the ex-wife of a Trump ally who was ensnared in a custody battle with her. At the time, DHS had said she was arrested due to a criminal charge. “Any suggestion that she was arrested and removed for political reasons or favors is FALSE,” the department had said in a statement.