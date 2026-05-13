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David Venturella: 5 things to know about ICE official expected to lead agency after Todd Lyons

David Venturella is expected to be the new ICE head after Todd Lyons departs on May 31, amid a rejig that saw Markwayne Mullin replace Kristi Noem as DHS head. 

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:27 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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David Venturella is expected to be the new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) head after Todd Lyons departs on May 31, 2026. The New York Times reported on the development citing three US officials in the know.

David Venturella is reportedly expected to be the new ICE head. (X/@FurqatSidiq)

Later, Kellie Meyer of NewsNation confirmed on X that Venturella would be the Acting ICE director.

Venturella's expected appointment comes amid a rejig at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) the federal agency under which ICE falls. The shake-up saw Kristi Noem depart and Senator Markwayne Mullin take charge after a series of controversial events including the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Venturella is expected to be ICE's acting head and the agency has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama-administration official retired in January 2017. Notably, Venturella is yet to be appointed in the role and officials warned that President Trump might change his mind as well.

NYT reported in March that Venturella called ICE officials in Miami to ensure officers there picked up the ex-wife of a Trump ally who was ensnared in a custody battle with her. At the time, DHS had said she was arrested due to a criminal charge. “Any suggestion that she was arrested and removed for political reasons or favors is FALSE,” the department had said in a statement.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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