David Wilcock was going through 'intense stuff' days before death; raised alarm

David Wilcock, a well know paranormal writer has died at the age of 53, according to TMZ. News of his death has quickly spread online, with many of his followers revisiting his final message, which was filled with gratitude and love for his supporters.

David Wilcock has died at 53.(X/@ULTIMAHORAENX)

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Before his death, Wilcock shared a post addressed directly to his audience, offering a glimpse into his state of mind and appreciation for those who followed his work.

What was the post?

"My Dear Family,

I am not yet sure if I am doing a show tomorrow. I've had some very intense stuff going on this weekend.

Either way, I want you all to know how much I love and appreciate you!

Always remember that the Creator is within -- and we live in a loving universe.

I am very grateful to you for all of your love, care and support.

Thank you to all of my donors and regular loyal supporters, including Linda Keesling, Ross Feinstein, Mary Goldwater, Chis Brown, SammyB, Vacapalo, FreeQueenSee963, RWPhoenix, TheSunflowerLife, MidnightMark, Kauilapele, Prince Royal, Beverly Adams, Charlene Winter, Roger Zubarik, Tarot Tarotina, David Savage, Steele Armstrong, Alex Murphy, Joan Woodhouse, Russ Hubbard and many more!"

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: David Wilcock: 5 things to know as paranormal writer declared dead amid ‘mental health crisis’ What we know about his death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: David Wilcock: 5 things to know as paranormal writer declared dead amid ‘mental health crisis’ What we know about his death {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities in Boulder County, Colorado said deputies were called to respond to a 911 call around 10:44am local time on Monday for an unknown problem near the town of Nederland.

According to TMZ, officials said the emergency communications specialist believed the caller might have been experiencing a mental health crisis. When deputies arrived, they found a man outside a residence holding a weapon.

Within minutes, authorities said the man used the weapon on himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators confirmed that no one else was found at the home or nearby property. Detectives are now working with the Boulder County Coroner’s Office to determine the official cause and manner of death.

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Authorities said the investigation is ongoing as officials work to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is expected to confirm the official cause and manner of death soon.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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