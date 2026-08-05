Deadly fungus outbreak in US: What is Candida auris? All on causes, symptoms and treatment as 23 States confirm cases

Candida auris: A lethal fungus capable of enduring for weeks on hospital surfaces and resisting conventional treatment has been documented in 23 states in 2026.

Lethal fungus Candida auris reported in 23 states, with over 3,000 cases in 2026, primarily affecting hospital patients, particularly those with compromised immune systems.

Federal monitoring has identified over 3,000 clinical instances of Candida auris as of July 18. Texas topped the nation with 706 cases, followed by Michigan with 503 and Illinois with 366.

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The increasing number does not indicate extensive transmission in residential areas, educational institutions, or public venues.

What is Candida auris? How does it spread?

Candida auris primarily spreads within hospitals, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities, where patients may rely on ventilators, catheters, feeding tubes, and central intravenous lines.

For people in good health, the risk is minimal. However, for critically ill patients with compromised immune systems or those connected to invasive medical devices, the fungus can infiltrate the bloodstream and lead to a potentially fatal infection.

“C. auris can be multidrug-resistant and can cause life-threatening illness. It spreads easily in healthcare facilities and mostly affects people who are already very sick," the CDC states.

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According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is frequently spread by people who do not exhibit symptoms. The infection leads to symptoms such as fever, chills, fatigue, a decrease in body temperature, low blood pressure, an increased heart rate, and a particular kind of ear infection.

People affected by C. auris are typically in a state of severe illness, with the highest risk of infection being among patients who depend on invasive medical devices, such as ventilators, feeding tubes, or catheters, as well as those who have previously overused antibiotics or antifungal medications.

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“What makes Candida auris especially concerning is its resistance profile,” stated Nathan Wiederhold, PharmD, who is the director of the Fungus Testing Laboratory and a professor at The University of Texas at San Antonio, during an interview with UT Health, according to People Magazine.

“Many strains are resistant to azoles, one of our major antifungal drug classes, and some are also resistant to amphotericin B, which is often considered a drug of last resort.”

“Fungal infections are often overlooked because they are not as common as bacterial infections,” Wiederhold stated. “But they can be much more difficult to diagnose and treat, and we’re seeing increasing spread and resistance.”

Candida auris causes

Candida auris is mainly an opportunistic pathogen, which means it usually affects those with weakened immune systems. This fungus can be found in various settings, particularly hospitals, where it can persist on surfaces for long durations. Transmission occurs through direct contact with contaminated surfaces or equipment, as well as through person-to-person interactions in healthcare environments.

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Although there are no direct genetic or autoimmune factors associated with Candida auris infections, individuals who possess certain genetic predispositions or suffer from autoimmune disorders may exhibit compromised immune responses, thereby increasing their vulnerability to infections overall.

Candida auris medical treatments

The management of Candida auris infections generally requires the use of antifungal medications. However, due to its resistance to numerous standard antifungals, the available treatment options may be restricted. Frequently utilized antifungal agents comprise:

Echinocandins: Including caspofungin, micafungin, and anidulafungin, which are typically the primary choice for treatment.

Azoles: Such as fluconazole and voriconazole, may be applicable in certain situations, although resistance is prevalent.

Polyene Antifungals: Including amphotericin B, may be considered for critical infections.

In extreme cases, surgical procedures may be required to excise infected tissue or to drain abscesses.

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