Who is Dean DelleChiaie? FAA worker from Nashua charged with threatening to kill Trump; chilling details revealed

Federal prosecutors have indicted Dean DelleChiaie, a contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in New Hampshire, for making threats to kill President Donald Trump. This case is the most recent in a series of incidents involving purported threats against the US President.

Federal prosecutors have charged Dean DelleChiaie, an FAA contractor, with making threats against President Trump, adding to a troubling pattern of threats against the US leader.(REUTERS)

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The event occurs as recent studies show a significant increase in violent rhetoric aimed at US public officials, especially Trump, in recent years, coinciding with recent security concerns in Washington, Newsweek reported.

The arrest on Monday took place just over a week following the charging of a gunman with attempted assassination of the President after he tried to breach the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, highlighting the tangible dangers associated with rising threats.

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Who is Dean DelleChiaie? 5 things to know

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities have identified Dean DelleChiaie, a 35-year-old FAA contractor and mechanical engineer residing in Nashua, New Hampshire, who is accused of sending a direct threat to the White House following several months of online behavior that attracted the scrutiny of federal investigators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have identified Dean DelleChiaie, a 35-year-old FAA contractor and mechanical engineer residing in Nashua, New Hampshire, who is accused of sending a direct threat to the White House following several months of online behavior that attracted the scrutiny of federal investigators. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per court documents, DelleChiaie used his government-issued computer in January to research methods for bringing a firearm into a federal facility, past assassination attempts, and the proportion of the population that desires the president's death. Additionally, he searched for the location of Vice President JD Vance’s home and the names of his children, along with other sensitive details regarding senior officials, which heightened concerns among investigators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per court documents, DelleChiaie used his government-issued computer in January to research methods for bringing a firearm into a federal facility, past assassination attempts, and the proportion of the population that desires the president's death. Additionally, he searched for the location of Vice President JD Vance’s home and the names of his children, along with other sensitive details regarding senior officials, which heightened concerns among investigators. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These searches led the FAA’s IT department to notify authorities after DelleChiaie requested the deletion of his search history, as indicated in court records, resulting in his suspension from employment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These searches led the FAA’s IT department to notify authorities after DelleChiaie requested the deletion of his search history, as indicated in court records, resulting in his suspension from employment. {{/usCountry}}

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Federal investigators conducted an interview with DelleChiaie at his residence in early February, during which he confessed to conducting the searches and remarked that it was “crazy” to do so on his work computer, according to an affidavit. He also admitted to possessing three firearms and expressed his dissatisfaction with the administration over various issues.

‘I am going neutralize/kill you,’ says DelleChiaie

While he expressed regret and claimed he had no intention of executing an attack, prosecutors assert that DelleChiaie subsequently intensified his actions. On April 21, he sent an email to the White House with the subject line "Contact the President," in which he identified himself and stated his intention to "neutralize/kill" Trump.

“I, Dean DelleChiaie, am going neutralize/kill you - Donald John Trump - because you decided to kill kids - and say that it was War - when in reality - it is terrorism. God knows your actions and where you belong," he allegedly stated.

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Further information in the affidavit outlines writings found in his residence that refer to intentions to travel to Washington.

"The United States Secret Service is leading the investigation. The Nashua Police Department has provided valuable assistance," DOJ said in a statement.

If found guilty, DelleChiaie could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison along with a fine of $250,000.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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