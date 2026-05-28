DeenTheGreat's big confession to Adrien Broner after release; ‘dropped the soap on purpose'
DeenTheGreat sparked backlash for joking on livestream about ‘dropping the soap on purpose’ after his release from jail for pushing a woman on a yacht.
On Wednesday, Kick streamer DeenTheGreat was released from jail in Miami-Dade County, Florida after his arrest for allegedly assaulting a woman during a yacht party. The streamer made a big confession about the incident in a Kick stream with Adrien Broner from their car.
DeenTheGreat, whose real name is Nurideen Shahid Shabazz, was welcomed by Adrien Broner as he came out of jail. It was live-streamed, and DeenTheGreat even posted a clip of the same on his social media handles.
But it was the comments he made on a Kick stream from their car that caused a row. DeenTheGreat seemingly confessed to having the altercation "on purpose." Many were outraged by his words.
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What DeenTheGreat Said
DeenTheGreat started talking about his very brief jail term, complaining that his "energy is down" right now. But within seconds, the vibes change as Deen and Adrien Broner start joking as Deen claimed to "drop the soap on purpose."
"So my energy down right now, I'm sorry," DeenTheGreat said. "Once I get some meat in me, I'll feel a little better. Hold on, man, that sounds crazy.{{/usCountry}}
"So my energy down right now, I'm sorry," DeenTheGreat said. "Once I get some meat in me, I'll feel a little better. Hold on, man, that sounds crazy.{{/usCountry}}
He then states: "B****, I dropped the soap. On purpose. I personally asked for more soap. And drop it again." Both of them then started laughing. The clip immediately went viral, getting thousands of views.{{/usCountry}}
He then states: "B****, I dropped the soap. On purpose. I personally asked for more soap. And drop it again." Both of them then started laughing. The clip immediately went viral, getting thousands of views.{{/usCountry}}
Also read: ChudTheBuilder update: What charges is streamer facing after shooting? Attempted murder, aggravated assault and more{{/usCountry}}
Also read: ChudTheBuilder update: What charges is streamer facing after shooting? Attempted murder, aggravated assault and more{{/usCountry}}
What Did DeenTheGreat Do{{/usCountry}}
What Did DeenTheGreat Do{{/usCountry}}
The arrest of DeenTheGreat came on charges of attempted strong-arm robbery. It stemmed from a physical dispute with a woman on a yacht party that he was livestreaming from. According to the police report of the incident, the streamer allegedly removed the woman from the yacht and tried to grab her phone to stop her from recording the incident. The charges against the streamer were pressed after CCTV footage corroborated the allegations.{{/usCountry}}
The arrest of DeenTheGreat came on charges of attempted strong-arm robbery. It stemmed from a physical dispute with a woman on a yacht party that he was livestreaming from. According to the police report of the incident, the streamer allegedly removed the woman from the yacht and tried to grab her phone to stop her from recording the incident. The charges against the streamer were pressed after CCTV footage corroborated the allegations.{{/usCountry}}
DeenTheGreat has entered a not guilty plea. Even though he has been released, the case will go to court and the trial is set to start soon. The woman who made the allegations has not been identified.
DeenTheGreat is an American Kick streamer, YouTuber and influencer boxer known for IRL livestreams and viral online moments. He has around 92,000 followers on Kick, 546,000 YouTube subscribers and about 466,000 Instagram followers.