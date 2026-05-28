DeenTheGreat's big confession to Adrien Broner after release; ‘dropped the soap on purpose'

On Wednesday, Kick streamer DeenTheGreat was released from jail in Miami-Dade County, Florida after his arrest for allegedly assaulting a woman during a yacht party. The streamer made a big confession about the incident in a Kick stream with Adrien Broner from their car.

Mugshot of streamer DeenTheGreat in Miami-Dade (L) and DeenTheGreat celebrating his release with Adrien Broner (R).(Miami-Dade County jails and @deenthegreat on Instagram)

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DeenTheGreat, whose real name is Nurideen Shahid Shabazz, was welcomed by Adrien Broner as he came out of jail. It was live-streamed, and DeenTheGreat even posted a clip of the same on his social media handles.

But it was the comments he made on a Kick stream from their car that caused a row. DeenTheGreat seemingly confessed to having the altercation "on purpose." Many were outraged by his words.

Also read: Why streamer Clavicular's close ally is parting ways with him. Health concerns emerge

What DeenTheGreat Said

DeenTheGreat started talking about his very brief jail term, complaining that his "energy is down" right now. But within seconds, the vibes change as Deen and Adrien Broner start joking as Deen claimed to "drop the soap on purpose."

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{{^usCountry}} "So my energy down right now, I'm sorry," DeenTheGreat said. "Once I get some meat in me, I'll feel a little better. Hold on, man, that sounds crazy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So my energy down right now, I'm sorry," DeenTheGreat said. "Once I get some meat in me, I'll feel a little better. Hold on, man, that sounds crazy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He then states: "B****, I dropped the soap. On purpose. I personally asked for more soap. And drop it again." Both of them then started laughing. The clip immediately went viral, getting thousands of views. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then states: "B****, I dropped the soap. On purpose. I personally asked for more soap. And drop it again." Both of them then started laughing. The clip immediately went viral, getting thousands of views. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What Did DeenTheGreat Do {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What Did DeenTheGreat Do {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The arrest of DeenTheGreat came on charges of attempted strong-arm robbery. It stemmed from a physical dispute with a woman on a yacht party that he was livestreaming from. According to the police report of the incident, the streamer allegedly removed the woman from the yacht and tried to grab her phone to stop her from recording the incident. The charges against the streamer were pressed after CCTV footage corroborated the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrest of DeenTheGreat came on charges of attempted strong-arm robbery. It stemmed from a physical dispute with a woman on a yacht party that he was livestreaming from. According to the police report of the incident, the streamer allegedly removed the woman from the yacht and tried to grab her phone to stop her from recording the incident. The charges against the streamer were pressed after CCTV footage corroborated the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

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DeenTheGreat has entered a not guilty plea. Even though he has been released, the case will go to court and the trial is set to start soon. The woman who made the allegations has not been identified.

DeenTheGreat is an American Kick streamer, YouTuber and influencer boxer known for IRL livestreams and viral online moments. He has around 92,000 followers on Kick, 546,000 YouTube subscribers and about 466,000 Instagram followers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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