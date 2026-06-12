Delta Air Lines faces $2.35M lawsuit after father wrongly accused of trafficking his 13-year-old daughter

An Arkansas woman, Madison Cupp, has filed a lawsuit worth $2.35 million against Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary Endeavor Air over a 2019 incident where her father was wrongly accused of human trafficking her during a family flight. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, and USA Today reported that it involves claims of serious negligence by airline staff.

13-year-old on family flight

Delta sued for $2.35M after a girl’s dad was wrongly accused of trafficking.

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According to court documents, Madison was 13 years old in December 2019 and was traveling with her parents and maternal grandparents from Atlanta to Newport News, Virginia for her brother’s U.S. Coast Guard graduation before the connecting flight incident happened, as reported by FOX 5 Atlanta.

During the flight, the plane experienced turbulence, which scared Madison and made her cry, and her father, Nicholas Cupp, tried to comfort her while sitting next to her, as per the report by USA Today. The lawsuit clearly states that there was no harm or abuse, and the father’s actions were only to comfort his daughter during the turbulence.

False trafficking allegation

A flight attendant allegedly misinterpreted the interaction and wrongly suspected that the father was trafficking or behaving inappropriately toward his daughter. The complaint says this misunderstanding was reported to a Delta station manager in Newport News, who then alerted law enforcement without properly checking the facts.

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{{^usCountry}} When the plane landed, armed police officers were waiting, and they separated Madison from her family immediately and questioned her father. After questioning, authorities concluded there was no probable cause to arrest or charge Nicholas Cupp, meaning the trafficking suspicion was not supported by evidence, according to the USA Today report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the plane landed, armed police officers were waiting, and they separated Madison from her family immediately and questioned her father. After questioning, authorities concluded there was no probable cause to arrest or charge Nicholas Cupp, meaning the trafficking suspicion was not supported by evidence, according to the USA Today report. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The lawsuit claims Madison suffered emotional distress, stomach pain, vomiting, and long-term fear, especially fear of being seen with her father in public again. The family has accused Delta and Endeavor Air of negligence, false imprisonment, and intentional emotional harm caused by the incident. Earlier court case & new filing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lawsuit claims Madison suffered emotional distress, stomach pain, vomiting, and long-term fear, especially fear of being seen with her father in public again. The family has accused Delta and Endeavor Air of negligence, false imprisonment, and intentional emotional harm caused by the incident. Earlier court case & new filing {{/usCountry}}

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Madison’s father had already filed a separate lawsuit in 2022, which later moved forward after Virginia’s Supreme Court ruled that airlines were not fully protected from such claims. Madison herself filed the current case in December and has requested a jury trial, while Delta recently filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on June 3, as noted by USA Today report. As of the latest reports, Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air have not publicly responded to the allegations.

2025 Delta ‘window seat’ lawsuit

This is not the first time Delta Air Lines has been sued by its passengers. Another such incident had happened before in 2025, passengers filed a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines and United Airlines over a different issue involving “window seats” that had no windows. The lawsuits claim airlines charged extra money for “window seats” but in some cases passengers were placed in seats that had blank walls instead of windows, as per the report by BBC.

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The cases are said to involve over a million passengers per airline, with claims for millions of dollars in damages. Lawyers called this practice “deceptive” and “unlawful”, saying customers would not have paid extra if they knew there was no window.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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