Democrats-led states file lawsuit against Donald Trump's mass layoffs at Education Department

A coalition of Democratic-led states have filed a federal lawsuit to challenge the Donald Trump administration's layoffs across the Education Department, calling it an “illegal dismantling” of an agency created by Congress. President Donald Trump wants the agency shut down, calling it wasteful and “overly influenced by liberal thinking”(Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

According to an AP report, 20 states and Washington, DC in a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts, said that the layoffs are so severe that the department “can no longer function, and cannot comply with its statutory requirements.”

The federal lawsuit filed by the states alleges that the job cuts will result in a “loss or delay of federal money” for public schools, and will leave the agency unable to administer college financial aid or enforce civil rights laws at schools, among other disruptions.

Earlier, the Education Department insisted that it will continue to deliver on its statutory obligations, despite the cuts, the AP report added.

Some department employees left through buyout offers and the termination of probationary employees. After a layoff of 1,300 people announced Tuesday, the department will sit at roughly half the 4,100 it had when Trump took office.



Lawsuit claims only Congress has power to close department

Trump has repeatedly said he wants the agency shut down, calling it wasteful and “overly influenced by liberal thinking”.

The suit says only Congress has the power to close the department or dismantle its core work.

New York Attorney General Letitia James told AP the cuts will impair necessary services for students and families.

“This outrageous effort to leave students behind and deprive them of a quality education is reckless and illegal. Today I am taking action to stop the madness and protect our schools and the students who depend on them,” James said.