Denver airport tragedy: Pedestrian dies after being hit by Frontier Airlines plane, ‘We just hit somebody’

A Frontier Airlines aircraft struck and killed a pedestrian on the runway of Denver International Airport during takeoff, according to airport officials, which ignited an engine fire and necessitated the evacuation of passengers.

Denver airport tragedy: A pedestrian was killed when a Frontier Airlines plane struck them during takeoff at Denver International Airport, leading to an engine fire and evacuation(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The aircraft, traveling from Denver to Los Angeles International Airport, “reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff at DEN at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Friday,” as stated on the airport's official X account.

Following the incident, an airport spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press that the pedestrian, who had breached a perimeter fence, has succumbed to their injuries. They noted that the unidentified person was struck two minutes after entering the airport premises. It is believed that the person was not an employee of the airport.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie sheriff gives ‘really great’ update as neighbors issue blunt message for perpetrator: ‘Your mom would be…’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Frontier Airlines plane's pilot says ‘We just hit somebody’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Frontier Airlines plane's pilot says ‘We just hit somebody’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We’re stopping on the runway,” the pilot told the tower as per the site ATC.com. “We just hit somebody. We have an engine fire.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We’re stopping on the runway,” the pilot told the tower as per the site ATC.com. “We just hit somebody. We have an engine fire.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the communication, the pilot also informed that they have “231 souls” on board and that and “individual was walking across the runway.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the communication, the pilot also informed that they have “231 souls” on board and that and “individual was walking across the runway.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The air traffic controller states that they are “rolling the trucks now” before the pilot says they “have smoke in the aircraft. We are going to evacuate on the runway.”

Here's what Denver airport stated

The Denver airport has assessed the fenceline and determined it to be intact.

Twelve people reported minor injuries, with five of them were shifted to nearby hospitals. The probe into the matter is currently underway.

“Runway 17L remains closed for investigation and we expect it will be open within the next couple hours. We are extremely saddened by this incident and express our sympathies to those involved,” the airport stated.

“The Airbus A321 was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members,” the airline stated. “We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON