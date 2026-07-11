Dermot Murnaghan cause of death, wife and children: Veteran TV news anchor dies at 68

Dermot Murnaghan, the former presenter for BBC and Sky News, has passed away at the age of 68 following a "period of illness with prostate cancer," as reported by his family.

Dermot Murnaghan, known for hosting Eggheads, has passed away at 68 following prostate cancer. His family encourages support for prostate cancer research in his memory.

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The journalist, who had been a prominent figure on British television, was also recognized for his role as the host of the quiz show Eggheads.

Prior to his tenure at Sky beginning in 2007, Murnaghan served as a principal presenter on BBC Breakfast and frequently led the broadcaster's six o'clock and ten o'clock news programs.

He was the one to announce the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, live on ITV News in 1997, and he also reported the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Sky News in 2022.

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When Dermot Murnaghan opened up about his disease

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{{^usCountry}} In June of the previous year, Murnaghan disclosed that he had been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. He stated at that time: “Needless to say, my message to all men over 50, in high-risk groups or displaying symptoms, is get yourself tested and campaign for routine prostate screening by the NHS.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In June of the previous year, Murnaghan disclosed that he had been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. He stated at that time: “Needless to say, my message to all men over 50, in high-risk groups or displaying symptoms, is get yourself tested and campaign for routine prostate screening by the NHS.” {{/usCountry}}

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Dermot Murnaghan family issues statement

In a statement released on X on Saturday, Dermot Murnaghan's family expressed their sorrow, stating:“It is with great sadness that the family of Dermot Murnaghan announces that he passed away at home in north London earlier this morning. He died peacefully with his family at his side.

“The family wish to thank the medical teams who cared for Dermot with such sensitivity and extraordinary compassion throughout his illness.”

In the statement, the family urged that “anyone wishing to remember him considers supporting Prostate Cancer UK, Prostate Cancer Research and North London Hospice so that others may benefit from the research and care he received”.

Who was Dermot Murnaghan? A look at his career

Murnaghan's recent endeavors encompassed Channel 5's true crime documentary series, Killer Britain, as well as the podcast Legends of News, where he engaged in discussions with other prominent journalists. The final episode was released in January.

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He made a brief appearance as a newsreader in the 2004 film Wimbledon, which featured Paul Bettany and Kirsten Dunst.

Murnaghan's funeral will be an intimate family gathering. A memorial service for friends and colleagues is scheduled to be held at St Bride's Church, Fleet Street, renowned for its connection to journalists, later this year.

Dermot Murnaghan's wife and children

Dermot was married to Maria Keegan, who is also a journalist and producer.

The couple exchanged vows in 1989 during a ceremony held in Camden and have been married for 37 years.

Although they have maintained a level of privacy regarding their personal lives, Dermot has occasionally shared insights into their relationship over the years.

Dermot and Maria are parents to four adult children: daughters Kitty, Molly, and Alice, and their son Jack, as per The SUN.

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Kitty, their eldest at 33, is employed in the tech industry in Berlin, while their second child, 28-year-old Molly, works in public relations in London.

Alice, aged 26, is an environmentalist based in Ireland, and Jack, who is 23, serves as a football coach in Spain.