Kate Middleton’s Trooping the Colour 2026 look paid tribute to Princess Diana; how Prince George and Louis joined

Kate Middleton appeared to pay tribute to Princess Diana during Trooping the Colour 2026 with a carefully coordinated fashion choice, and Princes George and Louis subtly joined in on the royal moment. This is not the first time Kate has appeared to reference Princess Diana through fashion during Trooping the Colour. (Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales stepped out at Horse Guards Parade in London on June 13 for King Charles III’s official birthday celebrations wearing an icy blue Catherine Walker coatdress with white detailing, structured shoulders, and a cinched waist. The ensemble drew comparisons to one of Princess Diana’s memorable Catherine Walker outfits from Easter 1987.

According to InStyle, the similarities between the two royal looks were hard to miss. Both outfits featured nearly identical pastel blue shades, white trim accents, and similar pocket detailing.

Kate also chose accessories with royal significance, pairing the outfit with a coordinating Philip Treacy hat, pearl Cassandra Goad earrings, and her Irish Guards brooch in recognition of her honorary Colonel role.

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Prince George and Louis coordinated with Kate’s look While Kate’s apparent tribute to Princess Diana became one of the biggest talking points from the annual ceremony, her sons Prince George and Prince Louis also appeared to participate in the coordinated fashion moment.

As reported by Vogue, George and Louis wore pale blue ties that matched their mother’s outfit while accompanying her and Princess Charlotte in the traditional Ascot Landau carriage procession to the ceremony.