What did Kate Middleton wear at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding? Roland Mouret look sparks buzz as Princes

Kate Middleton drew attention with her sophisticated wedding guest style as she attended Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s royal wedding on Saturday alongside Prince William. The cream-coloured dress featured a folded collar, button detailing, a belted waist and a flowing full skirt. (via X)

The Princess of Wales arrived at All Saints Church in Gloucestershire wearing an elegant cream-toned outfit by French designer Roland Mouret, with royal fashion watchers noticing the polished ensemble online.

The cream-coloured dress featured a folded collar, button detailing, a belted waist and a flowing full skirt. HELLO! magazine described the design as a structured tweed-inspired look with fringe-trimmed details and softly padded shoulders.

Kate paired the outfit with a boater-style hat by milliner Jane Taylor, finished with a brown ribbon trim. She completed the look with drop earrings by Kiki McDonough, a cream clutch bag by Forever New and Gianvito Rossi heels, according to HELLO!

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Kate Middleton returns to a royal wedding Saturday’s ceremony marked one of Kate’s rare public wedding appearances in recent years. Town & Country reported that the Princess of Wales had not publicly attended a wedding since Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan married Rajwa Al Saif in 2023.

Kate and Prince William arrived shortly before King Charles and Queen Camilla. Their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were not seen at the event.

Kate’s wedding guest fashion Kate’s latest appearance sparked discussion, with many comparing the cream ensemble to some of her previous wedding guest looks over the years.

Fashion commentators noted that the Roland Mouret outfit reflected Kate’s signature preference for classic tailoring and neutral shades at formal royal events.

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The Princess of Wales has frequently chosen refined monochrome looks for weddings, including the Alexander McQueen coat dress she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Windsor wedding in 2018.

Town & Country also recalled that Kate attended Peter Phillips’ first wedding to Autumn Kelly in 2008. At the time, Prince William was attending another wedding in Kenya, making it one of Kate’s earliest solo appearances at a major royal family event.