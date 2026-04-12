Deshae Frost: 5 things about YouTuber as he faces flak for slapping woman on camera

Deshae Frost, the YouTuber, has been accused of hitting a woman as an alleged video of the incident was shared on social media and quickly went viral. An alleged former director of his YouTube series called out Frost's behavior on Instagram.

Deshae Frost has been accused of allegedly hitting a woman on video.(Instagram/deshaefrost)

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The individual, going by @chrizdafu alleged that Frost hit a woman on a boat while filming the 2023 dating show. The person also shared video from the incident which quickly went viral.

“The Reason I quit Directing 10 Episode Series on YouTube,” the alleged post reads. In the video, Frost can be seen appearing to shove a woman upwards with a quick motion of his hand. She appeared to be crouching over at the time and his action seemed to make her fall the other way. The other women around Frost appeared to try and talk to him but he walked away, as the clip showed.

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{{^usCountry}} “No Man should ever hit a Woman, i pray that the lord my God Jesus Christ forgives me,” the alleged director added. HT.com could not access the video on the person's Instagram profile and cannot confirm its authenticity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No Man should ever hit a Woman, i pray that the lord my God Jesus Christ forgives me,” the alleged director added. HT.com could not access the video on the person's Instagram profile and cannot confirm its authenticity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, another account alleged that the a woman claimed to have been the one Frost hit and had remarked “Yall that was me that he hite all because i refused to have s*x with him.. im glad the truth is coming out. God will handle him.” However, this claim could not be independently verified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, another account alleged that the a woman claimed to have been the one Frost hit and had remarked “Yall that was me that he hite all because i refused to have s*x with him.. im glad the truth is coming out. God will handle him.” However, this claim could not be independently verified. {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, Deshae Frost is yet to remark on the matter. Meanwhile, here is all you need to know about the YouTuber.

Deshae Frost: 5 things to know

Frost celebrated his 25th birthday in January 2026, and videos were shared on Instagram. Deshae Frost is from Seattle as per his IMDb profile and started off in music. He reportedly gave himself the rap name ‘D-Frost’. At 16, Frost reportedly became a social media sensation filming comedy sketches which he wrote and directed by himself. He's opened for comedians like Faizon Love, Tony Roberts and Tiffany Haddish, his IMDb profile notes. Frost has also appeared in shows like Adult Swim's Black Jesus and the CBS series SWAT, where he plays Darryl. Frost enjoys a massive fan following online with his Instagram profile boasting of over 2 million followers, while his TikTok has about 1.5 million followers.

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This is not the first time Deshae Frost has found himself in controversy either. Earlier he'd kissed Celina Powell and joked about her alleged body count, which did not leave the internet personality all too pleased. He had also claimed at one time that Halle Bailey abused his friend DDG.

Further, his dating show drama and content with other women have also earned Deshae Frost backlash in the past. His recent alleged antics have also left many angry.

“No man should ever lay hands on a woman, what kind of bullsh*t be that!?, if they dont desrve it i would say,” one remarked. Another added “damn i wonder if yall really gon cancel him this time.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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